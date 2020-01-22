$37.8 Billion Ammunition Industry Outlook, 2027 - Differences in Economic, Legal & Political Regulations Affect Procurement; Hampering Profit Boundaries

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammunition - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ammunition Market accounted for $24.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $37.84 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Rising use of guns for personal safety and shooting sports, military modernization programs being carried out in major countries across the globe. However, differences in economic, legal, and political regulations affect the procurement of ammunition are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Based on the caliber, the market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. Increasing demand for small arms from armed forces and law enforcement agencies of various countries is fueling the growth of this segment of the ammunition market.



By geography, The Asia Pacific ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of the ammunition market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in the Asia Pacific region and increasing spending of emerging economies of the region on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced ammunition for their armed forces. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific ammunition market during the forecast period.



