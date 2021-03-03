$375.7 Million Worldwide OOB Authentication Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OOB Authentication - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global OOB Authentication Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OOB Authentication estimated at US$375.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.9% CAGR to reach US$422.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phone Based segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 62.2% share of the global OOB Authentication market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The OOB Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$204.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 15.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$204.3 Million by the year 2027.



