38% of Automated Security E-gate Market Growth to Originate from Europe, Market Insights Offered for the Forecast Period (2021-2025)

Vendor Insights-

The automated security E-gate market report offers information on several market vendors, including Atos SE, Gunnebo AB, HID Global Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Josanti Infoimaging Ltd., NEC Corp., OSI Systems Inc., SITA, Thales Group, and VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Atos SE - The company offers an automated border control e-gate that fulfills all the legal requirements and border control process recommendations defined by the EU legislation and Frontex as well as local authority regulations.

Gunnebo AB - The company offers automatic airport security E-gate under the product line, Gunnebo ImmSec and Gunnebo BoardSec.

HID Global Corp. - The company offers a wide range of access control systems and solutions such as HID Mobile Access, HID Signo Readers, Cards and Credentials, and e-Ticketing Event Solutions.

Regional Market Outlook-

The automated security E-gate market is segmented by Application (critical infrastructure protection and border control) and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America ).

38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , UK, and France are the key markets for the automated security e-gate market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America .

The emphasis on automation of security systems will facilitate the automated security e-gate market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Automated Security E-gate Market Driver:

Greater focus on curbing illegal immigration:



Illegal immigration is an issue of global concern, as it poses a serious threat to a nation's security. It is observed that in most cases, immigrants enter a country to earn a livelihood.



However, the presence of millions of undocumented migrants can potentially divert resources and distort the law to trigger crimes and domestic terrorism. It is estimated that three out of every 100 people in the US are undocumented.



In December 2019 , the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that it had made around 143,000 arrests in 2019. Similarly, in Saudi Arabia , around 2.62 million people were arrested from different parts of the country in 2018.



The changing political and economic scenario across various regions on the globe has led to an increase in the number of illegal crossings. This is expected to drive the market for e-gates, as they are a prime instrument for curbing such attempts.

Automated Security E-gate Market Trend:

Integrated approach to airport security:



The Smart Security initiative is a joint effort of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI). It aims to improve passenger screening efficiency through an integrated approach, which is applied across advanced screening technologies, risk-based security concepts, and process innovations.



As part of advanced screening technologies, the initiative suggests the Dual/multi-view X-ray. These X-ray systems provide images captured in multiple angles of a bag.



Additionally, it suggests Computed Tomography in which screening devices provide 360-degree images from the bag. It also provides slices from the bag for an unobstructed view of the contents.



These devices would deploy Equipment Intelligence (EI) and Centralized Image Processing (CIP). CIP allows for the networking of all X-ray machines in an airport. This would ensure that all X-ray machines and operators work to maximum efficiency. Such factors are expected to propel the demand of the market.

Automated Security E-gate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.85 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, Gunnebo AB, HID Global Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Josanti Infoimaging Ltd., NEC Corp., OSI Systems Inc., SITA, Thales Group, and VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for electronic equipment and instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Critical infrastructure protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Critical infrastructure protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Critical infrastructure protection - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Border control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Border control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Border control - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atos SE

Exhibit 43: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 44: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Atos SE – Key news



Exhibit 46: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Atos SE - Segment focus

10.4 Gunnebo AB

Exhibit 48: Gunnebo AB - Overview



Exhibit 49: Gunnebo AB - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Gunnebo AB – Key news



Exhibit 51: Gunnebo AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Gunnebo AB - Segment focus

10.5 HID Global Corp.

Exhibit 53: HID Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: HID Global Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: HID Global Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 56: HID Global Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 IDEMIA France SAS

10.7 Josanti Infoimaging Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Josanti Infoimaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Josanti Infoimaging Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Josanti Infoimaging Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 64: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: NEC Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 67: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 OSI Systems Inc.

Exhibit 69: OSI Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: OSI Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: OSI Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 72: OSI Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: OSI Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 SITA

Exhibit 74: SITA - Overview



Exhibit 75: SITA - Product and service



Exhibit 76: SITA – Key news



Exhibit 77: SITA - Key offerings

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 78: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA

Exhibit 83: VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA - Overview



Exhibit 84: VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA - Product and service



Exhibit 85: VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

