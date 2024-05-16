Hand Tools Market size is set to grow by USD 2.66 bn from 2024-2028, huge demand for hand tools from developing economies to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hand tools market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.66 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.45% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Tools Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (General-purpose, Metal cutting, and Taps and dies and others), End-user (Industrial and Household), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Cementex Products Inc., Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Estwing Manufacturing Co., IDEAL Industries Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc., JCBL Group, Klein Tools Inc., Malco Tools Inc., Martin Sprocket and Gear Inc., Snap On Inc., STAHLWILLE Eduard Wille GmbH and Co. KG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swanson Tool Co. Inc., Taparia Tools Ltd., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The L.S. Starrett Co., Toughbuilt Industries Inc., TOYA S.A., Vaughan Manufacturing, and Wera

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The hand tools market is characterized by continuous innovation, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency in commercial and industrial settings. Vendors prioritize ergonomic designs, catering to professionals' needs, such as electricians. Lightweight, ergonomically designed tools with cushioned grips enable maximum muscle power application. Key features include robustness, reliable performance, customizations, extended tips, and durability. Labor force and infrastructure building activities drive demand, along with consumer disposable income and renovation activities. Tools vary from industrial and household use, including screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, hammers, saws, and automotive hand tools. Cost-effective solutions, aftermarket repair, and service providers are essential considerations. Multi-function tools, clear view toolboxes, and automation further enhance productivity, saving time and money. Small sized players offer cost-effective alternatives, while cordless tools and materials like metal and wood impact product pricing.

Market Challenges

The hand tools market experiences volatility due to fluctuating raw material prices, particularly those derived from crude oil and natural forest products. Key materials like iron, steel, aluminum, plastic, and carbon fibers are utilized in hand tool production. The manufacturing and transportation processes rely on crude oil derivatives such as petrol and diesel. These factors, coupled with intensifying competition from local manufacturers, significantly impact hand tool pricing. Quality, durability, and efficiency are essential factors for consumers in this market, which includes both industrial and household applications. Multi-function tools, clear view toolboxes, and lightweight, cordless options are popular trends. The DIY industry, automotive hand tools, and automation are also significant sectors. Rising material costs, e-commerce sites, mobile apps, and digital platforms are transforming sales channels. Sustainability and cost effectiveness are increasingly important considerations.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This hand tools market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 General-purpose

1.2 Metal cutting

1.3 Taps and dies and others End-user 2.1 Industrial

2.2 Household Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 General-purpose- The hand tools market segmentation by application reveals a promising growth trajectory, driven by sustainability, digital platforms, and e-commerce sites. General purpose hand tools, such as hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, and mallets, cater to various applications. Hammers are utilized for driving, shaping, and breaking, while screwdrivers turn different types of screws. Wrenches provide torque support, and pliers grip, turn, twist, and cut. Mallets are employed for soft striking and positive object drive. Sustainability is a significant factor influencing market trends, with consumers preferring robustness and reliable performance from their hand tools. Customizations, extended tips, and clear view toolboxes cater to DIY culture and efficiency. Rising material costs and online sales channels necessitate cost effectiveness and aftermarket repair services from small sized players. Infrastructure development, building activities, and consumer disposable income fuel demand for hand tools in construction and renovation projects. Employment growth in technical jobs and production units further boosts market potential. Quality and pricing remain crucial factors, with multi-function tools and power tools offering durability and efficiency. Materials, such as metal, play a vital role in tool design manipulations, ensuring extended usage and reliable performance. The labor force and infrastructure development in various industries contribute to the market's expansion. Overall, the hand tools market is poised for growth, driven by digital platforms, e-commerce sites, and the DIY culture.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Hand Tools Market encompasses a wide range of instruments designed for manipulation and application of force, including screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, hammers, saws, and various specialized tools. These tools are essential for building activities, both industrial and household, as well as DIY projects and automotive applications. Robustness and reliable performance are paramount in hand tool design, ensuring extended usage and customization options to cater to diverse user needs. Lightweight and cordless tools have gained popularity due to their convenience and sustainability benefits. The industry continues to evolve with advancements in automation, digital platforms, and e-commerce sites, offering mobile apps for seamless purchasing and usage experiences. However, the rising material costs pose a challenge to market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Hand Tools Market encompasses a wide range of tools used in various industries for assembly, construction, maintenance, and repair works. These tools include hammers, wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, drills, saws, and more. The market is driven by the growing construction and manufacturing sectors, as well as the increasing demand for DIY projects. The use of advanced materials and technologies in hand tools is also a significant trend, leading to the development of lightweight, durable, and high-performance tools. Additionally, the market is witnessing the rise of cordless and battery-operated hand tools, offering convenience and portability to users. The Hand Tools Market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

General-purpose



Metal Cutting



Taps And Dies And Others

End-user

Industrial



Household

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio