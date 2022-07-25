38% of Dentures Market Growth to Originate from North America, Future Business Opportunities for Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and More

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Others

Product

Partial Dentures



Complete Dentures

The dentures market share growth in the partial dentures segment will be significant during the forecast period. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.42% between 2020 and 2025. Partial dentures would be the fastest growing segment within the overall market and would grow from $1,366.41 million in 2020 to $1,778.72 million in 2025. Partial dentures would contribute 68.17% of the incremental growth of the overall market.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for dentures market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Dental tourism will facilitate the dentures market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Growth of the Edentulous Population and the Rising Incidence of Oral Diseases to Boost Growth

Edentulism is common among older people and affects the person s facial appearance and ability to eat and talk. People aged 65 and above are more prone to edentulism.

Also, the growing incidence of causative factors on dental health such as smoking, alcohol use, and unhealthy carbohydrate-rich dietary behaviors, the lack of or limited access to dental care in low-income economies such as Korea, Central African Republic , and Uganda , and the high consumption of fluorinated water are some of the major reasons for tooth loss.

The availability of advanced dentistry solutions such as dentures for teeth replacement and the presence of oral health initiatives focused on providing improved oral health services through child dental benefits schedule, national partnership agreements on public dental services for adults, and flexible grants programs such as Dental Flexible Grants Program ( Australia ) will drive the growth of the global dentures market during the forecast period.

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Amann Girrbach AG

COLTENE Holding AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

HUGE

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The dentures market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dentures market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dentures market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dentures market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dentures market vendors

Dentures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 604.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, HUGE, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Modern Dental Group Ltd., Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Partial dentures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Complete dentures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amann Girrbach AG

Exhibit 50: Amann Girrbach AG - Overview



Exhibit 51: Amann Girrbach AG - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Amann Girrbach AG - Key news



Exhibit 53: Amann Girrbach AG - Key offerings

11.4 COLTENE Holding AG

Exhibit 54: COLTENE Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 55: COLTENE Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 56: COLTENE Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: COLTENE Holding AG - Segment focus

11.5 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Exhibit 58: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 61: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 63: H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 64: H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 65: H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.7 HUGE

Exhibit 66: HUGE - Overview



Exhibit 67: HUGE - Product and service



Exhibit 68: HUGE - Key offerings

11.8 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Exhibit 69: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Overview



Exhibit 70: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key offerings

11.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Exhibit 72: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Thommen Medical AG

Exhibit 80: Thommen Medical AG - Overview



Exhibit 81: Thommen Medical AG - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Thommen Medical AG - Key offerings

11.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 83: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Key news



Exhibit 86: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

