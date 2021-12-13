38% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Polyols Market | Increasing Demand for Polyols in the Automotive & Construction Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the polyols market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 15.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries and rising demand for adhesives and sealants are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as volatile prices of raw materials will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The polyols market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

The polyols market report is segmented by Type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), Application (flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foams, and CASE), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The polyols market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

BASF SE - The company offers polyols under the brand name Lupranol.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers polyols under the brand name BiOH.

Covestro AG - The company offers polyols under the brand name Arcol polyether polyols.

Dow Inc. - The company offers polyols for a wide range of applications such as bedding and seating.

Huntsman Corp. - The company offers a wide range of polyols under the brand name TEROL polyols.

The company offers a wide range of polyols under the brand name TEROL polyols.

Polyols Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, India, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

