$387 Million Logic Analyzer Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logic Analyzer Market by Type (Modular Logic Analyzers, PC-Based Logic Analyzers), Channel Count (2-32, 32-80, >80), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logic analyzer market was valued at USD 363 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 387 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2019 to 2024.



The logic analyzer is an ideal instrument for debugging and verifying the operation of digital systems. It verifies the operation of a digital circuit and helps troubleshoot problems that arise. It also captures and displays various signals at once, and analyzes their signal timing relationships. Its timing-analysis capabilities are useful for investigating violations of system timing and finding transient events that lead to system failures.



In addition, during software/hardware integration, logic analyzers trace the execution task performed by the embedded software and analyze the efficiency of the program's execution. Some of the prominent applications of logic analyzers are in semiconductor & electronics, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense.



Rising demand for power-efficient and high-performance electronics devices is a major driving factor for the logic analyzer market growth. The opportunities for the companies in the logic analyzer market include rapid penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and escalating demand for logic analyzers in the automotive sector. However, balancing requirements of a logic analyzer in contrast to its cost is a key hurdle for the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Market Size Estimation

2.3. Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insight



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Segmentation

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunities

5.4. Value Chain



6 Logic Analyzer Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Modular Logic Analyzers

6.3. Pc Bases Logic Analyzers

6.4. Portable Logic Analyzers



7 Logic Analyzer Market, By Channel Count

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 11720

7.3. 32-80

7.4. >80



8 Logic Analyzer Market, By End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive & Transportation

8.3. Aerospace & Defense

8.4. It & Telecommunications

8.5. Educational & Government

8.6. Electronics & Semiconductor

8.7. Industrial

8.8. Healthcare



9 Soi Fabric Market, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. US

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. UK

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Rest of Europe

9.4. APAC

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. Rest of APAC

9.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1. Middle East & Africa

9.5.2. South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

10.3. Competitive Scenario

10.4. Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5. Developments



11 Company Profiles

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Fortive

11.3. Keysight Technologies

11.4. Teledyne

11.5. Yokogawa Electric

11.6. GAO Tek

11.7. Advantest Corporation

11.8. ARM Ltd.

11.9. Rigol Technologies

11.10. Accusource Electronics

11.11. Hantek

11.12. NCI Logic Analyzers

11.13. GW Instek (Taiwan)

11.14. Rohde & Schwarz

11.15. OWON Technology

11.16. RED Pitaya

11.18. Scientech Technologies

11.19. Zeroplus

11.20. Saleae

11.21. National Instruments



