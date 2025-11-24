39% of Americans Verify AI-generated Information Using Google or Other Sources, Study Finds

A new survey conducted by ChatOn examines Americans' habits and preferences for using AI chatbots.

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChatOn , one of the most popular AI chatbots with over 90 million downloads and powered by multiple large language models (LLMs), released the results of a survey examining how Americans use AI chatbots, their level of expertise, and their concerns about accuracy and privacy.

The study found that AI chatbots have become part of everyday life. The most common use is to get answers or search for information (74% of respondents), followed by writing and editing emails, messages, and texts (65%), and brainstorming ideas (54%).

In terms of frequency, 22% of Americans use AI chatbots multiple times per day, 14% once per day, 36% a few times per week, and 16% a few times per month.

When asked to evaluate their AI proficiency, nearly half (49%) of respondents rated their level as intermediate, while 24% described themselves as advanced and 3% as experts. Meanwhile, 20% identified as casual users and 4% as beginners.

When improving their AI skills, 46% of respondents experiment on their own with different prompts, 27% seek guidance from friends, colleagues, or classmates, and 21% watch online tutorials, including YouTube videos. However, 29% simply use chatbots without actively learning new techniques.

The research demonstrates the most common habits of people using AI chatbots. The top three usage habits include asking follow-up questions to double-check answers (48%), rephrasing prompts to improve results (42%), and verifying AI-generated information with Google or other sources (39%).

Privacy and data protection remain key concerns. 54% of respondents avoid sharing sensitive personal information, 42% refrain from uploading confidential files, and 36% avoid discussing work-related data.

Survey respondents also revealed occasional "AI hallucinations". For all issues, users responded most often that they experience them "sometimes": 39% receive irrelevant responses, 36% encounter outdated information, 33% notice contradictions, and 19% see made-up sources or references.

"While most users rate their AI proficiency as intermediate or higher, their strong interest in improving their skills shows that familiarity doesn't equal mastery," said Dmitry Khritankov, Product Director at ChatOn. This presents an opportunity for us as an AI chatbot developer to deliver even greater value by making AI more understandable, accessible, and safe.

