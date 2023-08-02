3B Scientific acquires Lifecast Body Simulation

News provided by

3B Scientific

02 Aug, 2023, 03:00 ET

HAMBURG, Germany , Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Lifecast Body Simulation.

Launched in 2017, Lifecast has developed a range of highly accurate and lifelike medical manikins which are transforming the way medical simulation and education are delivered and absorbed. Designed and produced at the renowned Elstree Film Studios in London and in Sarasota, Florida, every manikin demonstrates a remarkable level of realism and the very highest quality.

Todd A. Murray, CEO, 3B Scientific, commented: "Lifecast Body Simulation is a globally recognised brand, respected for their hyper-realistic, diverse manikins, and track record of constant innovation. We are extremely excited to welcome Lifecast into the 3B Scientific family, where combined with our strength in manufacturing and distribution, we look forward to continuing our now collective mission of advancing the delivery of medical and healthcare education worldwide."

Dave Halliwell, co-founder and director of Lifecast, commented: "With 3B's expertise and cutting-edge technologies, we are taking our product pipeline to the next level, ensuring we bring the best solutions to the market. By joining forces with 3B Scientific we are not only expanding our distribution reach but also gaining access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. Together, we aim to revolutionize the industry and make a lasting impact on the way healthcare professionals are trained."

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific, established in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators, catering to medical education training across all levels. Building on an extensive range of top-quality educational and simulation products, the 3B Scientific Group of Companies has established a strong presence in over 120 countries worldwide. Using this wide-reaching platform, 3B Scientific continues to drive its mission forward: advancing the delivery of medical and healthcare education worldwide.

For further insights into 3B Scientific, visit www.3bscientific.com.

About Lifecast Body Simulation

Lifecast Body Simulation, based in Elstree Film Studios, London, have developed a range of highly accurate and lifelike "bodies" which are transforming the way Medical Simulation and Education is delivered. Lifecast offers a wide range of manikins including pre-term and newborn babies, children and adults both young and old - all available with a wide range of ethnicity options.

To learn more about Lifecast, visit: www.lifecastbodysim.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167288/3B_Scientific_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 3B Scientific

