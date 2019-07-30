3Cloud earns Microsoft Azure Expert MSP designation

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure consulting and managed services firm, announced today it has earned entry into Microsoft's Azure Expert MSP program, placing it among the most elite managed services providers for the Azure platform.

An Azure Expert MSP is defined as a partner capable of delivering differentiation in the marketplace, and according to Corey Sanders, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, for "proven real world proficiency and skills, for datacenter lift-and-shift, born-in-cloud new applications, and everything in-between." As an Azure Expert MSP, 3Cloud has demonstrated excellence in a full scope of Azure services including financial assessment, architectural design, migration, app modernization, and the ability to deliver value to its clients by offering proactive monitoring, automation, optimization, and management of their Azure environments.

In order to be part of the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Program, companies must continuously meet a strict set of requirements and display expansive knowledge of Microsoft Azure. They must submit to an annual audit of their service management processes and operations that is conducted by a neutral third party (outside of both 3Cloud and Microsoft).

"This intensive audit required the participation of experts from across our company – from sales to architecture to engineering," said Chris Savage, Director of Managed Services for 3Cloud. "We're honored to participate in this program with Microsoft, and we're proud that the audit finding validates the service experience and technical brilliance that the 3Cloud team provides every day and night to our clients."

"We are tremendously excited to have been awarded this designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and co-founder. "It is a testament to the tireless commitment of our architects and engineers to provide our clients with the ultimate Azure experience – and to do it in a secure, structured, and innovative fashion. This certification gives our clients the assurance that our team's technical capabilities, processes, and governance meet or exceed the standards set by the Azure Expert MSP program, and that they can confidently build their Azure investments, enabled by our portfolio of managed services."

About 3Cloud:

3Cloud is a "born in the cloud" Gold-certified Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider that provides cloud strategy, design, implementation, and managed services to its clients across various industries. 3Cloud offers comprehensive services across Cloud Infrastructure Services & Operations, DevOps & Automation, Cloud Application Modernization & Development and Data Services & Analytics. Founded by former Microsoft technology leaders, 3Cloud offers its clients: (1) highly experienced and proven cloud architects and technologists, (2) strong business strategy, financial acumen and operational proficiency, and (3) deep relationship and network into Microsoft engineering and field leadership.

3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Dallas, Texas and supports its clients throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

