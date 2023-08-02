3D Bioprinting Market size to grow by USD 2,015.81 million from 2022 to 2027|Advancements in 3D bioprinting technology to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D bioprinting market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,015.81 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.94%. North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global 3D bioprinting market. In North America, the US and Canada are the significant revenue contributors to the market in focus. Moreover, the growth of the market in focus in the region can be attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of 3D bioprinting technologies in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established companies. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

The advancements in 3D bioprinting technology are notably driving the 3D bioprinting market growth. The 3D bioprinting market is being significantly fueled by the continued progress in 3D bioprinting technologies, such as better bio-ink formulations, printing methods, and tissue engineering strategies. Such advancements permit the creation of more complex and functional tissue structures, which will change the field of regeneration medicine. The new formulations of bio-inks enhance cell survival, promote tissue fusion and make it more comfortable to construct structures that are personalized for each patient. Moreover, advancements in printing methods, including the use of multiple printheads or extruders, enable the simultaneous deposition of several cell types and materials, delivering more accurate and intricate tissue constructs. Moreover, creative approaches to tissue engineering, e.g., bioprinting on pre-pasteurized substrates or the application of thin fibrin networks, deliver exciting options for building strong and efficient tissues. Thus, the emergence of 3D bioprint technology is boosting market growth and driving boundaries for regenerative medicine and personalized health care by improving the likelihood that tissues or organs will be developed in accordance with both physiological and therapeutic needs. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The inability of researchers to combine vascular supply in printed tissues and organs is a major challenge impeding market growth. Despite significant advancements in the 3D bioprinting market, the complete bioprinting of fully functional organs or tissues for transplant remains a challenge. While researchers have successfully bioprinted parts of organs or tissues with functional cells, integrating vascular veins within the printed organs remains a hurdle. Though vascular veins can be printed separately, the bioprinted product requires a vascular system and proper blood flow for optimal functionality. The current limitations on vascular integration restrict the thickness and viability of the printed tissue. Until a viable and fully intact organ is developed for transplantation, the growth of the 3D bioprinting market may be constrained. Commercial availability of this technology to end users is not anticipated in the foreseeable future, making the challenge of integrating blood vessel supply a potential hindrance to the market's growth over the forecast period.

Key Trends

The fabrication of complex tissues is an emerging trend shaping market growth. A significant trend in the global 3D bioprinting market is the focus on fabricating complex tissues and multi-organ complexes. Researchers are exploring the simultaneous printing of various cell types, extracellular matrix, and growth hormones to create functioning tissues with intricate structures. The development of such multi-organ complexes and complex tissues has promising implications for personalized healthcare and regenerative medicine. As a result, this trend is expected to strongly influence the market's growth over the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The 3D bioprinting market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The 3D bioprinting market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3D Bioprinting Solutions, 3D Systems Corp., Advanced Solutions Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., BICO Group AB, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Desktop Metal Inc., Foldink, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Poietis, Precise Bio Inc., regenHU Ltd., and ROKIT Healthcare Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This 3D bioprinting market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (human tissue and organ generation, medical testing, dental, prosthetics, and others), solution (3D bioprinters, bioprinting materials, and services and ancillary equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the human tissue and organ generation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Human tissue and organ generation through 3D bioprinting holds the potential to reduce the waiting time for patients in need of organ transplants and minimize the risk of implant rejection. While the technology is still in its developmental stage, significant progress has been made, with the successful creation of a human kidney in laboratories and research organizations. Although human trials for bioprinted organs were not ready until 2017, the demand for 3D bioprinting in this application is expected to increase and drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The 3D mapping and modeling market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.24% between 2022 and 2027. The 3D mapping and modeling market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,086.65 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), product (3D modeling and 3D mapping), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing use of 3D mapping and modeling in building and construction is notably driving market growth.

The 3D imaging market share is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. This report extensively covers the 3D imaging market segmentation by application (healthcare, media and entertainment, industrial, defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the 3D imaging market is the increasing product launches.

3D Bioprinting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,015.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Bioprinting Solutions, 3D Systems Corp., Advanced Solutions Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., BICO Group AB, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Desktop Metal Inc., Foldink, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Poietis, Precise Bio Inc., regenHU Ltd., and ROKIT Healthcare Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 3D bioprinting market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global 3d bioprinting market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Human tissue and organ generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Human tissue and organ generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Human tissue and organ generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Human tissue and organ generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Human tissue and organ generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Medical testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Medical testing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medical testing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Dental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Dental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Dental - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Dental - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Solution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

7.3 3D bioprinters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on 3D bioprinters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 3D bioprinters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on 3D bioprinters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on 3D bioprinters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Bioprinting materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Bioprinting materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Bioprinting materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Bioprinting materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Bioprinting materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services and ancillary equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Services and ancillary equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Services and ancillary equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Services and ancillary equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Services and ancillary equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3D Bioprinting Solutions

Exhibit 123: 3D Bioprinting Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 124: 3D Bioprinting Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: 3D Bioprinting Solutions - Key offerings

12.4 3D Systems Corp.

Exhibit 126: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: 3D Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: 3D Systems Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Advanced Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 131: Advanced Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Advanced Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Advanced Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Aspect Biosystems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Aspect Biosystems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Aspect Biosystems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 BICO Group AB

Exhibit 137: BICO Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 138: BICO Group AB - Business segments



Exhibit 139: BICO Group AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: BICO Group AB - Segment focus

12.8 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Exhibit 141: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Exhibit 144: Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. - Key offerings

12.10 Desktop Metal Inc.

Exhibit 147: Desktop Metal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Desktop Metal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Desktop Metal Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 152: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Organovo Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 162: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Poietis

Exhibit 166: Poietis - Overview



Exhibit 167: Poietis - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Poietis - Key offerings

12.16 regenHU Ltd.

Exhibit 169: regenHU Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: regenHU Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: regenHU Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 ROKIT Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 172: ROKIT Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: ROKIT Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: ROKIT Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio