3D CAD Models from Helix Linear Technologies Go Online with Interactive Product Catalog built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

A manufacturer of linear motion and power transmission systems, Helix Linear offers products essential to the medical, industrial automation, aerospace and defense and industries. Committed to quality and the evolving customer-driven market, the company sought a digital solution to meet the on-demand requests and unique needs of their broad customer base. The new configurator achieves the self-serve features, accuracy and speed their customers need by providing free, instant 3D CAD downloads in over 100 native file formats and versions.

"The standard in our industry is getting CAD models online," Christopher Nook, Chief Executive Officer at Helix Linear Technologies, said. "By delivering high-end customer service from the second a customer visits our website and by making it simple for them to download a CAD file, we make it easy for our customers to do business with us."

The new online configurator streamlines Helix Linear's process for providing CAD models with improved accuracy across the design cycle. It also enables Helix Linear to reduce design time from a couple days to just seconds.

"A lot of our customers come to our website with tight design cycles and very few resources. We knew we weren't providing information as fast as we wanted to," Nook said. "We knew if we could make our products self-service from within our website, it would be much easier for customers to get CAD models of our products and to purchase from us."

Within the interactive catalog, Helix Linear's customers can also download 3D PDF Datasheets of their configurable product which include an interactive 3D preview of the part, 2D dimension drawings and product specs.

About Helix Linear Technologies

Joseph H. Nook, Jr. and his son Christopher M. Nook founded Helix Linear in 2011 to better serve the expanding and evolving customer-driven market for precision linear motion products with a focus on precision lead screw technology. Since then, the company has grown to engineer, design and manufacture multiple major product lines comprising over 20,000 configurable products. For more information, please visit https://www.helixlinear.com/.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation marketing, sales and customer support tools for manufacturers, including 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology to help increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

