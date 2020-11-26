3D Cell Culture Market, 2026 - Increasing Usage in Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, and Biotech Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, by Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated market value of 3D Cell Culture in 2020 is US$ 2,717.6 million and it is predicted that it will grow at a CAGR of 29.1%.

The report also contains insight regarding technological innovations and advanced solutions for the 3D Cell Culture. The study also gives an in-depth idea about the major competitors in the market, their journey and the competitive edge via systematic analytical tools including SWOT analysis.



A 3D cell culture is an artificial environment where biological cells grow or connect with their surrounding habitats in three dimensions. It develops types of different cells and tissues formulation which is not feasible under 2D culture systems. It has more properties of tissue mutation and cell cohesion. The early-stage drug discovery and other related research have earned 3D cell structure increasing popularity which can be seen in its growing application.



3D cell culture is growing at a fast pace in the healthcare environment because of the significant scale of implementations in various areas like cancer research, vitro environment, and regenerative medicine. It has the potential to understand tissue maturation and formation, organogenesis, and cell differentiation has increased its utility.



Now animal prototypes in clinical testing and experiments are replaced because of its similarity with cells in vivo. The 3D cell culture market is majorly driven through the increasing usage of 3D cell culture in diagnostic centers, hospitals, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies. Which directly increases the demand for organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine.



The physiologic, histologic, and functional properties of the respective tissues have given the homotypic and heterotypic 3D tissue culture models. These properties enhance the different cellular functions such as adhesion, migration, gene expression, and proliferation.



The creation of duct-like structures in vitro environments can be formed by two important factors such as normal polarization and differentiation of epithelial cells as well as with the usage of 3D cultures. Moreover, the synergistic effect required for the interactions of cell-cell and cell-extracellular matrix (ECM), which can control the expression of molecules involved in cell differentiation, is also achieved in 3D cell cultures.



The potential that 3D models have so that it can minimize the accompanying flaws with 2D monolayer cultures is predetermined to fuel the demand for these techniques in the near future. The rising demand from the shift of 2D to 3D technology is pushing the growth of this market. In addition, opportunistic marketing competitors are entering this segment due to its high market potential. Subsequently, this will further propel the market.



These technologies provide advanced tools that can help to explore key aspects of disease and enable demonstration of micro-environmental factors that support in-vivo tumor growth. 3D concept of artificial cell cultivation provides vast benefits in the analysis of phenotypic heterogeneity of cancers and heterotypic intercellular crosstalk for 3D Cell Culture vendors to fulfill both the residential as well as commercial sectors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Industry Outlook

Industry Overview

Industry Trends

Market Snapshot

Market Definition

Market Outlook

PEST Analysis

Porter Five Forces

Related Markets

Market Characterisitics

Market Evolution

Market Trends and Impact

Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

Regulatory Impact

Market Offerings

Market Segmentation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

DRO - Impact Analysis

End User: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

Application: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Cancer & Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Technology: Market Size & Analysis



Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures

Hydrogels/ECM Analogs

Solid Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surfaces

Scaffold-free 3D Cell Cultures

Low Attachment Plates

Hanging Drop Plates

3D Bioreactors

3D Petri Dishes

Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Cultures

Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures

Geography: Market Size & Analysis



Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Market Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

Product Launches and execution

Vendor Profiles

3D Biotek, LLC

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

Synthecon Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

VWR Corporation.

Companies to Watch

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Promocell GmbH

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Hrel Corporation

Synvivo, Inc.

Analyst Opinion



