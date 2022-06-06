3D Cloud by Marxent Announces Instant, One-Click Kitchen Design

An extension of the 3D Cloud by Marxent 'Design from Photo' patent, one-click kitchen design allows pro designers to focus on upsells and consulting with customers. DIYers can pick a photo they love, then instantly apply styles and layouts to get professional results in seconds. Shoppers can then click through all the possible permutations. Instead of spending time placing cabinets, designers and DIYers can spend time on details like finishes, upgrades, and drawer options.

"Kitchen design hasn't changed much over the past 20 years. It is still a time-consuming process that can take several in-person design sessions and go on for weeks," said Beck Besecker, 3D Cloud by Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "It's a slow, manual process that can leave both designers and their clients frustrated."

"After watching both kitchen design pros and consumers struggle through the painstaking process of laying out cabinets, we tasked ourselves to make designing a kitchen as simple as applying an Instagram filter," he said. "The new instant, one-click design feature delivers on this vision."

Here's how it works:

Create a floor plan. Pick a template or draw your own. Add windows, doors, and utilities.

Pick a template or draw your own. Add windows, doors, and utilities. Select a style. Browse inspirational photos within the app, find one you like, and click the auto-layout button.

Browse inspirational photos within the app, find one you like, and click the auto-layout button. Watch the magic happen. See the styles from the photo, including wall and cabinet colors, applied directly to the custom 3D floorplan.

See the styles from the photo, including wall and cabinet colors, applied directly to the custom 3D floorplan. Swipe through layout options. Test all possible layouts and select the one that works best for your lifestyle.

Test all possible layouts and select the one that works best for your lifestyle. Finalize finishes. Change styles, paint colors, tiling, flooring, and more until the kitchen is picture-perfect.

"The team behind the 'Design from Photo' instant, one-click design feature has put several years of research and effort into solving this industry-wide problem," Besecker said. "It's the disruption that the kitchen design industry has been waiting for."

To learn more about 'Design from Photo' instant. one-click design, visit Marxent.com/kitchens .

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud™ platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Kitchen Designer with Design from Photo and instant, one-click layout, 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner for Furniture with Design from Photo, 3D Deck Designer, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major US home improvement retailer, a major UK-based home improvement retailer, PlaceMakers, Mico, American Woodmark, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

