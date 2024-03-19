3D Cloud Furniture Shopping Trends Study 2024 Reveals Shopper Preference for 3D Tools in Stores and Online

Most consumers prefer shopping for furniture with 3D visualization tools and 60% of shoppers want more in-store assistance with furniture configuration and visualization.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 3D Cloud by Marxent published the 3D Cloud Furniture Shopping Trends Study 2024, an in-depth analysis that uncovers fresh data and insights into consumer behavior, showcasing the emergence of a completely new customer journey in furniture shopping.

Conducted by Provoke Insights, the study surveyed 400 furniture shoppers. The findings not only provide a glimpse into current shopping trends but also forecast the future of the furniture-buying journey.

"3D visualization tools are highly desirable to shoppers, and they lean toward retailers who provide great 3D tools" Post this Topline findings indicate that consumers prefer shopping with retailers who offer 3D visualization and configuration experiences. Furniture shoppers want 3D experiences, using 3D visualization makes buyers feel more educated, and 60% of shoppers are interested in more in-store assistance with furniture visualization.

Consumers want 3D experiences: Two-thirds of respondents who did not use a 3D visualizer or configurator when purchasing furniture expressed a wish that they had. This highlights a missed opportunity for retailers to engage customers more effectively through immersive visualization experiences.

Using 3D visualization makes buyers feel smarter: Over three-quarters of consumers revealed that using 3D visualization or configuration tools makes them feel like smarter furniture buyers. This newfound empowerment suggests that 3D technology enhances the decision-making process for customers, creating a positive impact on their overall satisfaction.

3D isn't limited to home; consumers want to use it in stores also: 60% of shoppers expressed a desire for more in-store assistance with furniture visualization. This emphasizes that consumers seek to extend their 3D experience beyond the online realm, creating an opportunity for retailers to integrate 3D visualization technologies in physical stores.

"The findings were clear - 3D planning, configuration, and visualization tools are highly desirable to shoppers, and they lean toward retailers who provide great 3D tools," said Carly Fink, President of Provoke Insights.

"For years we've seen data and anecdotal evidence that backs up this study, so it's great to finally have third-party research that validates our observations and captures the current state of consumer preferences," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent. "We've seen it first hand. Retailers who embrace 3D visualization technologies are poised to redefine the customer experience and stay ahead in the competitive landscape," he said.

About 3D Cloud by Marxent

3D Cloud by Marxent is the 3D product experience platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud CMS platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud by Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; London, England; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Kinsman Kitchens, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3DCloud.com .

Methodology

Provoke Insights , a full-service market research firm, conducted a ten-minute online survey in November 2023. The research was distributed among 400 respondents aged 25-69 who had purchased furniture in the last six months and had a household income of $50,000+. A random stratified sample methodology followed by weighting was used to ensure a high degree of representation of this United States population (age, gender, ethnicity, household income, and geography). Sample quotas were matched using 2020 US Census data.

