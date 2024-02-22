Joybird Sets Furniture Industry Milestone with Launch of 3D Cloud™ Room Scanner Technology

3D Cloud Room Scanner technology enables Joybird customers to create a floorplan 10x faster than traditional measuring. Post this

The 3D Cloud Room Scanner technology enables Joybird customers to create a floorplan 10x faster than traditional measuring, recreating a room in three dimensions in just minutes. It leverages advanced algorithms to precisely capture room dimensions, layouts, and existing furniture, allowing users to virtually design and arrange Joybird's modern furniture pieces within their actual living spaces. Here's what home design professionals and DIYers can expect:

Accurate Room Measurements: Easily measure a room in minutes, including doorways, to ensure Joybird furniture fits perfectly.

No Download Needed: Select 3D Room Scanner from Joybird's Free Design Services ( https://joybird.com/free-design-services/ ) and scan the QR code. Use a current model iPhone or iPad to launch the app.

Realistic Visualizations: Upload the floorplan to 3D Space Planner and design a space with Joybird products, then instantly render the design into a photorealistic image. Add in the Modular Sofa Builder tool for a visual of the perfect, custom modular sofa in that 3D space.

Interactive Design Experience: Experiment with different furniture styles and configurations, and add the pieces you love directly to your cart.

Joybird's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has positioned the company as an industry leader in the online furniture shopping landscape. With the integration of 3D Cloud Room Scanner technology, Joybird is elevating the standard for virtual furniture shopping experiences, empowering customers to make informed decisions and to personalize their living spaces, always knowing that the furniture that they select will fit in the door and work in their space. 3D Room Scanner joins 3D Space Planner and Modular Sofa Builder. The Modular Sofa Builder tool provides real-time customization to mix and match components to build a customized couch, loveseat, sectional sofa, or double-sided lounger.

"Joybird understands that our customers carefully, and meticulously, design their personal space which is why we're rolling out new digital design tools to make choosing the perfect furniture and accessories with confidence easier," said Gerardo Ornelas, Vice President of Joybird. "The 3D Cloud Room Scanner makes it easy for customers to grab their phone, scan the space, and have accurate measurements. It offers peace of mind and assurance in buying decisions because they know their measurements are correct! We are thrilled to be the first in the industry to integrate 3D Cloud Room Scanner technology into our 3D Space Planner. It sets the experience of shopping with Joybird apart from the competition."

"Joybird is setting a precedent in the furniture industry," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent. "Shoppers want furniture that fits and they don't want to tussle with tape measures. Congrats to the team behind this groundbreaking integration."

The enhanced 3D Space Planner with 3D Cloud Room Scanner technology as well as the Modular Sofa Builder are live at Joybird.com under Free Design Services .

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never have to settle, but rather, be given the freedom to be boldly original in their spaces, Joybird empowers customers to bring their personal style home with furniture that is customizable, handcrafted, sustainable, and upholstered in just about any color imaginable. Revolutionizing the way you buy furniture with their digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. For more information, please visit Joybird.com or a Joybird showroom near you.

About 3D Cloud by Marxent

3D Cloud by Marxent is the 3D product visualization platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud Asset Management System (AMS) is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud by Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; London, England; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Kinsman, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3DCloud.com .

