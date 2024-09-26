3D Cloud Secures $20MM Growth Capital Infusion from Bellini Capital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud (formerly Marxent), the global leader in 3D digital asset management for 3D product visualization, today announced a $20 million growth capital investment led by Arnie Bellini of Bellini Capital. Bellini, a prominent Tampa Bay tech entrepreneur and board member at 3D Cloud, has expanded his support as the company continues to dominate the next generation of online shopping experiences and replace legacy systems.

With several high-profile client wins like CITY Furniture, Best Home Furnishings, and Flexsteel, as well as a refreshed brand identity 3D Cloud is positioning itself at the cutting edge of the digital transformation wave.

"Retailers and manufacturers are flocking to 3D Cloud, drawn by its pioneering cloud-based design and visualization software that outperforms traditional solutions by a factor of five," said Arnie Bellini, Managing Partner at Bellini Capital. "This game-changing technology enables retailers to deliver hyper-personalized, on-demand services like never before. I'm excited to be part of this journey as 3D Cloud continues to drive innovation and lead the market," Bellini added.

This latest capital infusion is a testament to the traction 3D Cloud has gained in the market and Bellini's confidence in the company's strategic direction. With several high-profile client wins like CITY Furniture, Best Home Furnishings, and Flexsteel, as well as a refreshed brand identity 3D Cloud is positioning itself at the cutting edge of the digital transformation wave. The surge in demand for cloud-based 3D room planning and 3D product configuration solutions makes this investment critical for scaling operations, driving innovation, and ensuring market leadership.

"We're pleased once again to have the support of Arnie Bellini and Bellini Capital. Arnie's mentorship and counsel have been invaluable to our team," shared 3D Cloud's CEO and Co-Founder, Beck Besecker. "Arnie is a long-term thinker who understands the real challenges of bringing new tech to market and how to mature an organization from a startup to a sustainable business that not only delivers value to customers but also understands its responsibility to team members and the broader community," added Besecker. "Arnie's energy and enthusiasm are unmatched. We're thrilled to have his support."

"3D Cloud gets it. They are responding to the clear market demand from pros, designers, and homeowners alike by reducing onboarding time, accelerating project design, automating presentations, and providing a highly collaborative design experience," Bellini said. "Homeowners now have web-based access to design tools that are fun and easy to use. And for major retailers, the cost of managing their design and visualization programs is dramatically reduced."

Over the past 18 months, 3D Cloud has experienced impressive growth, onboarding numerous new customers and expanding the reach of its platform across the home furnishings, office furniture, and DIY sectors. The company remains laser-focused on delivering high-performance, next-gen solutions that address critical industry challenges, from order accuracy to enhanced customer experiences.

About 3D Cloud



3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications such as 3D product configurators, 3D room planners, and WebAR from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

SOURCE 3D Cloud