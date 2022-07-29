3D Dental Scanners Market to Register USD 689.59 Mn growth, Segmentations by Product, Type, and geography - Technavio

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the 3D dental scanners market is the rising affordability of people. The dental 3D scanners are incredibly inexpensive, which encourages dentists to use them quickly. Meanwhile, the additional advantage of requiring less time for a patient's diagnosis and treatment broadens their patient base, increasing their profit. The digital impression records impression data that is crisp and exact while preventing errors. During the anticipated period, the market for dental 3D scanners will increase as a result of these practical aspects. Buy a sample report now!

North America will account for 39% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for 3D dental scanners. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. In North America, the market for 3D dental scanners is expected to rise throughout the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of edentulism, tooth cavities, and periodontal diseases brought on by poor eating habits in both adults and children. Plan and strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. 3Shape AS

AGE Solutions Srl

Align Technology Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Aniwaa Pte. Ltd.

Carestream Dental LLC

Condor Technologies NV

Densys

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Hexagon AB

KaVo Dental GmbH

Medit Corp.

Midmark Corp.

Related Reports:

IVF Devices and Consumables Market- The IVF devices and consumables market share is expected to increase to USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. Download the sample report now!

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market- The infectious disease diagnostics market share is expected to increase to USD 13.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. Download the sample report now!

3D Dental Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 689.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Densys, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, imes icore GmbH, KaVo Dental GmbH, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 CBCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on CBCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on CBCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on CBCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on CBCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 3D dental light scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on 3D dental light scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on 3D dental light scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on 3D dental light scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on 3D dental light scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 3D dental laser scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on 3D dental laser scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on 3D dental laser scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on 3D dental laser scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on 3D dental laser scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart of Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview of factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 107: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Segment focus

11.4 3Shape AS

Exhibit 112: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 113: 3Shape AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

11.5 AGE Solutions Srl

Exhibit 115: AGE Solutions Srl - Overview



Exhibit 116: AGE Solutions Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AGE Solutions Srl - Key offerings

11.6 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 118: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Carestream Dental LLC

Exhibit 122: Carestream Dental LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Carestream Dental LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Carestream Dental LLC - Key offerings

11.8 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Exhibit 125: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 130: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

11.10 KaVo Dental GmbH

Exhibit 134: KaVo Dental GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: KaVo Dental GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: KaVo Dental GmbH - Key offerings

11.11 Planmeca Group

Exhibit 137: Planmeca Group - Overview



Exhibit 138: Planmeca Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Planmeca Group - Key offerings

11.12 Straumann Holding AG

Exhibit 140: Straumann Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Straumann Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio