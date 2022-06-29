3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids & Tissue Chips 2022 - 2 Day Conference in Washington, United States on September 13-14th, 2022

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids & Tissue Chips 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conference is held co-located and concurrently with the SelectBIO Extracellular Vesicles 2022 Conference. All attendees receive full access to both tracks and the networking opportunities during the Food & Beverage events.



This 3D-Models: Organoids and Tissue Chips 2022 Conference focuses on the emerging tools for the ex vivo recapitulation of organ systems on board microfluidic chips and their utility for modeling physiological and disease processes in a controlled environment.

Additionally, technologies and tools for fabricating such systems ex vivo including organoids and tissue chips will be addressed during the conference.



There is a co-located exhibition with companies from around the world exhibiting on-site in person at the conference -- the focus therefore is on presentations from academic and industry speakers and exhibits by the companies offering tools, technologies, and services to the field.

Agenda:

Bioprinting using Microfluidics-based Approaches

Building Organoids from Various Tissue Classes (Brain, Gut, Lung, etc.) and Studies on these Organoids

Emerging Technologies for Reproducible Production of Organoids

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches

Spheroids - 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture: Technologies and Applications

Tissue-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening

Speakers:



Conference Chair

Albert Folch , Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington

Keynote Speakers

Cole DeForest , Weyerhaeuser Endowed Professor, University of Washington

Weyerhaeuser Endowed Professor, Noo Li Jeon , Professor, Seoul National University

Professor, Seoul Steven C. George , Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California-Davis

Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, John Rogers , Simpson /Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University

/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Nancy Allbritton , Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington in Seattle

of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, Matthias von Herrath , Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk , Professor, La Jolla Institute

Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, , Professor, La Jolla Institute Roger Kamm , Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT )

Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, ( ) Danilo Tagle , Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)

Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS) Elisabeth Verpoorte , Professor of Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Analysis, University of Groningen

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8l2dv

