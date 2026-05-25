3D Precision Control Meets Cinematic AI: Reallusion Unveils AI Studio in Creative Alliance with ByteDance's Seedance 2.0

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reallusion, the global leader in 3D animation software, today announced the launch of AI Studio, a groundbreaking creative ecosystem designed to transform artists' hard-earned 3D skills into their ultimate competitive advantage in the AI era. Addressing the industry's biggest challenge, the lack of precision in generative AI, AI Studio introduces a unified workflow that uses 3D scenes as a "Precision Control Layer" while leveraging world-class AI models to handle visual richness.

Reallusion's AI Studio Early Access is officially live. This release unlocks the ultimate 3D-to-AI workflow, directly embedding cutting-edge AI models into iClone and Character Creator.

Built for maximum studio flexibility, AI Studio consolidates multiple leading generative engines under one roof. This includes Flux and Nano Banana for image creation, alongside Kling AI, Veo 3, Wan, LTX, and Scail for professional video generation.

The crown jewel of this launch is a direct creative alliance with ByteDance to natively integrate Seedance 2.0. By pairing Reallusion's flagship 3D software, iClone, directly with Seedance 2.0, this hybrid workflow establishes a powerful new production paradigm: 3D handles the spatial structure, AI handles the visual execution, and the artist retains 100% directorial control.

Watch the full feature video for more visual demonstrations.

Three Pillars of the 3D-to-AI Production Pipeline

1. 3D-to-AI Precision Orchestration via Seedance 2.0

Traditional video AI models often break down during complex character motion or intricate camera shifts, resulting in warped geometry and lost perspective. Seedance 2.0 solves this as one of the most spatially intelligent models on the market. Interpreting exact scene layouts, camera paths, and skeletal data from iClone eliminates prompt guesswork. Artists can orchestrate complex panning, multi-axis orbits, and instant camera cuts with absolute physical accuracy. iClone provides the structural guarantee, while Seedance 2.0 delivers spectacular cinematic richness.

2. A Library of Over 5,000 3D Previz Contents

To eliminate the randomness of AI environment generation, Reallusion has handpicked and optimized over 5,000 assets from its world-class content library explicitly for AI layout guidance. The library covers structural layouts, poses, posed human figures, interior furnishings, animals, vegetation, and vehicles. Creators can fully populate, compose, and control a complex scene in 3D before writing a single word of text, ensuring the final AI output aligns perfectly with the director's original intent.

3. Permanent Character IP Protection with AI Actor Creator

AI Studio solves the critical industry challenge of character drift and digital identity. The platform's AI Actor Creator allows artists to generate highly consistent AI actors using an existing 3D character asset or a few 2D reference photos. The system generates a comprehensive character sheet of up to 14 angles and expressions, locking in a permanent visual identity.

When AI Actors are anchored to real, proprietary 3D characters, they are never trapped in flat AI clips. The exact character can star in an AI video today, and move seamlessly into a real-time game engine, a 3D print, or a traditional animation pipeline tomorrow, securing absolute intellectual property ownership. This foundation ensures creative assets remain infinitely reusable, fully customizable, and entirely owned by the creator.

Advanced Performance and Dialogue Orchestration

AI Studio expands beyond visuals by offering a full suite of performance tools that treat digital actors like live performers. The workflow automatically detects languages and supports multiple inputs, allowing creators to generate text-to-voice using default voice options, clone voices using reference audio, or directly import pre-recorded voice files.

Artists can compose multi-character dialogue within a single scene, maintaining full control over the delivery sequence, speaking pace, and emotional tone per performer to build natural, story-driven conversations. Additionally, creators can leverage prompt-driven audio paths supported by advanced video models to generate contextual dialogue and ambient sound effects simultaneously using text prompts.

A Versatile and Intuitive Workflow: The All-in-One AI Toolkit

The platform is rounded out by an all-in-one generation and enhancement toolkit designed to speed up production workflows. It features production templates for task-specific actions like element swapping, actor replacement, and start-to-end frame video generation, where the AI creatively fills narrative gaps. Finally, a built-in AI Upscaling engine sharpens fine textures, such as eyes, skin texture, reflections, and fabrics, to bring raw AI outputs up to strict professional broadcasting standards.

Experience the New Era of 3D-AI Creation

The era of choosing between the structure of a 3D pipeline and the speed of generative AI is officially over. To see the workflow in action, watch breakdown reels, and learn how to integrate this hybrid 3D-to-AI pipeline into a professional creative workflow, creators can head over to the official product page to review the full technical breakdown.

Early Access & Availability

AI Studio is now open for Early Access, exclusively available to registered members who have purchased iClone (IC) or Character Creator (CC). Eligible creators can log into their Reallusion accounts today to unlock the workflow, watch breakdown reels, and start integrating this hybrid 3D-to-AI pipeline.

To claim your exclusive access, visit the official Reallusion AI Studio Product Page.

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.