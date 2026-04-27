Reallusion Redefines Digital Double Creation with the Launch of Headshot 3 for Character Creator 5

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reallusion, the leader in 3D character creation software, announced the release of Headshot 3 for Character Creator 5 (CC5), the industry's most streamlined solution for creating professional-grade digital doubles. Designed to bridge the gap between 2D reference and production-ready 3D characters, this next-generation plugin introduces a suite of powerful features, including proprietary AI image-to-3D reconstruction, spline-based head shaping, and advanced texture generation.

Headshot 3 for Character Creator 5 is officially live.

To celebrate the launch, Reallusion is offering an Early Bird special, allowing users to secure Headshot 3 at a significantly discounted rate from now until May 31st, 2026.

Watch the feature video here.

The Power of Proprietary AI: High Precision & Worldwide Diversity

Headshot 3 represents a massive leap in digital identity. Reallusion has developed a proprietary AI model specifically for accurate image-to-3D head reconstruction. Trained on a vast dataset of high-resolution facial scans, this model interprets facial landmarks, depth cues, and subtle anatomical features from 2D images with unprecedented clarity.

Complementing this technology, Facial Feature Presets add essential depth structure and help capture distinctive details that AI may not fully detect from front-facing images alone. This powerful combination of AI reconstruction and precision presets enables highly accurate digital doubles while supporting diverse ethnicities and all age groups, ensuring each digital human faithfully reflects its real-world counterpart.

Revolutionary Prompt-to-Image: Make Every Photo a Perfect Shot

In addition to importing custom photos, Headshot 3 introduces a groundbreaking AI Image Generator powered by Google Nano Banana Pro. This integration enables artists to generate high-quality, front-facing images from simple text prompts or transform their own photos into polished, production-ready results. It also provides precise references for facial profiles and body proportions, ensuring an accurate overall likeness.

The AI further refines your source imagery by automatically adjusting facial expressions to a neutral look, correcting camera angles for a straight-on view, balancing lighting, removing stray hairs, and enhancing resolution up to 4K—providing a flawless foundation for sharper facial texture generation.

Ultimate Shape Refinements & Texture Enhancements

To ensure the digital double matches the subject in physical 3D space, Headshot 3 offers advanced refinement tools that address real-world photography challenges:

Spline-Based Mesh Shaping: Bezier curves trace facial contours with surgical precision. A key innovation is the fully independent front and side adjustments—planar front morphs never alter the depth of side profiles, and vice-versa. This system is purpose-built for complex anatomy such as double eyelids, deep-set eye sockets, or distinct nasolabial folds, all while maintaining perfect CC topology for optimized animation.

Bezier curves trace facial contours with surgical precision. A key innovation is the fully independent front and side adjustments—planar front morphs never alter the depth of side profiles, and vice-versa. This system is purpose-built for complex anatomy such as double eyelids, deep-set eye sockets, or distinct nasolabial folds, all while maintaining perfect CC topology for optimized animation. Intuitive 3D Sculpt Morph System: Optimized for Character Creator 5, this system allows artists to hover over a control region and adjust the mesh shape using directional mouse movements. This eliminates the need to manually locate specific sliders, streamlining the sculpting process.

Optimized for Character Creator 5, this system allows artists to hover over a control region and adjust the mesh shape using directional mouse movements. This eliminates the need to manually locate specific sliders, streamlining the sculpting process. Post-Lens Correction: To bridge the gap between photography and 3D modeling, the new Face Plane Perspective Slider quickly corrects fisheye distortion common in smartphone photos, restoring accurate physical proportions.

To bridge the gap between photography and 3D modeling, the new quickly corrects fisheye distortion common in smartphone photos, restoring accurate physical proportions. Blend Mask Editing: Achieve seamless integration between generated facial textures and the underlying skin base. Using the mask brush or prebuilt templates, artists can easily remove unwanted elements projected from the source photo—such as shadows, hair, eyelashes, scars, or lip lines—resulting in a clean and cohesive head model.

Achieve seamless integration between generated facial textures and the underlying skin base. Using the mask brush or prebuilt templates, artists can easily remove unwanted elements projected from the source photo—such as shadows, hair, eyelashes, scars, or lip lines—resulting in a clean and cohesive head model. De-lighting & Skin Redness: The de-lighting feature removes uneven shadows to produce clean albedo textures, while the skin redness tool restores a natural, healthy tone by correcting color imbalances.

The de-lighting feature removes uneven shadows to produce clean albedo textures, while the skin redness tool restores a natural, healthy tone by correcting color imbalances. Primary & Secondary Normal Generation: Artists now have granular control over skin details. The generator extracts two levels of detail: Primary for broader features like muscle definition and deep wrinkles, and Secondary for micro-details such as pores and fine lines.

Complete Character Integration

Headshot 3 goes beyond the head to create a Full-Body Digital Double. By utilizing full-body reference photos, the AI automatically generates a matching body shape to complement the character's face. Whether the subject is a child, an athlete, or an elderly individual, the tool provides an instant, cohesive character build that is fully rigged and ready for animation within the Character Creator 5 ecosystem.

Ultra Value Bonus — Headshot Morph 1400+

As an exclusive launch incentive, every Headshot 3 purchase includes the Headshot Morph 1400+ Pack ($99 value) for free. Previously, Headshot Morph 1000+ established itself as the world's most comprehensive facial morph system, designed to achieve the professional detail of high-end 3D scan models.

Headshot Morph 1400+ builds on this foundation with expanded benefits for Headshot 3, adding CC5 HD workflow support, new preset sliders for more precise facial construction, and enhanced sculpt morphs for a more intuitive and flexible post-adjustment experience.

Early Bird Availability

Headshot 3 is available now as a powerful addition to the Character Creator 5 workflow. Professionals and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird Offer, which runs until May 31st, 2026. This limited-time promotion provides the best value for artists looking to integrate high-efficiency digital double creation into their production pipelines.

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.