3D Printed Satellite Market worth $487 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printed satellite market is projected to grow from USD 112 million in 2024 to USD 487 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has been segmented by satellite mass, components, application, manufacturing technique, and region. The 3D printing satellites market is primarily driven by factors such as ease in the development of customized products and reduction in manufacturing costs and process downtime. The key players in this market include Maxar Space Systems (US), Boeing (US), 3D Systems (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Fleet Space Technologies Pty Ltd (Australia). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

3D Printed Satellite Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 112 million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 487 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Satellite Mass, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Ensuring Product Quality Key Market Opportunities Rapid Advancements In Printing Technologies Key Market Drivers Reduction In Manufacturing Cost and Process Downtime

Based on Application, the communication segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the 3D Printed Satellite Market has been segmented into technology development, communication, navigation, and Earth Observation & Remote Sensing. The communication segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing adoption of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites in modern communication technologies. The emergence of wireless satellite internet and the development of miniature hardware systems are creating numerous opportunities in satellite-enabled communication. A surge in research and development activities focused on communication-related missions is expected to lead to the development of advanced communication systems, leveraging highly sophisticated miniaturized onboard nano, micro, and mini subsystems, along with advanced ground-station technology.

Based on components, the brackets segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the components, the 3D Printed Satellite Market has been classified into antenna, bracket, shield, housing, and propulsion. The bracket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to 3D printing allowing for the creation of custom brackets with intricate designs that perfectly fit specific components and optimize space utilization. This is particularly valuable in mini and nano satellites with limited space.

The North America region is projected to be a high growth potential market during the forecast period.

The 3D Printed Satellite Industry is poised for significant growth, with North America projected to emerge as the region with the high potential for expansion. In North America, government support results in technological innovation and market viability. Government initiatives, particularly in funding, research grants, and strategic partnerships, are backed by agencies such as NASA and DARPA. This plays an instrumental role in expediting the development and deployment of 3D printing technologies.

Major space 3D Printed Satellite companies such as Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing (US) and Maxar Space Systems (US) are actively involved in developing 3D printing technologies, contributing to innovation and infrastructure development that will support the market growth in this region. The US government, through agencies such as NASA, is investing in R&D of 3D printing technologies. This provides funding and technical expertise to move the technology forward.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets