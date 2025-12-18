Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market worth $23.94 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market by Source (Automotive, Industrial, and Consumer & Electronic Appliance) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2030", The global Lead Acid Battery Recycling market size is projected to grow from USD 17.64 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 23.94 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The widespread use of lead-acid batteries in cars, industries, and power backup applications generates a steady and reliable flow of batteries that have reached the end of their lifespan. The presence of lead in large quantities, a well-established recycling technique, and the very strong economic value of lead from recycling make the process not only cost-effective but also highly appealing commercially. Moreover, the application of very strict environmental standards and the launch of producer responsibility programs in many areas are turning informal collection and recycling into legal practices, while the constantly growing concern about sustainability and resource security is making recycled lead more attractive for battery production to an even greater extent.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period.

By source, the automotive and Industrial batteries segment is expected to dominate the market.

Call2Recycle, Inc., The Doe Run Company, and Cirba Solutions were identified as some of the star players in the global lead acid battery recycling market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd., Metalex Products Ltd., SMC Recycling, and others have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

The global market for recycling lead-acid batteries is growing due to the increasing demand for energy storage solutions, the large-scale utilization of lead-acid batteries in automotive, industrial, and renewable energy sectors, and the issues with environmental pollution and limited primary lead resources, which have driven the demand for recycling. Supporting regulations related to the circular economy and the extension of producer responsibilities (EPR) have also been important factors promoting the organized recycling operations around the world. In addition, the electric mobility and off-grid renewable energy storage markets are experiencing rapid expansion, which results in the generation of a huge quantity of waste batteries that contribute to the strong growth of the market.

By source, automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Automotive is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, due to the growth of end-of-life lead-acid batteries in the different types of vehicles all over the world. The demand, however, could be more than the supply, since the increase in car ownership in developing countries will lead to an increase in the number of batteries used that need recycling. Additionally, the attention given by manufacturers to eco-friendly practices and the use of recycled lead in their products keeps the demand for recycled lead high. Stringent environmental regulations that require correct disposal and battery recycling of the automotive batteries create a strong and controlled supply chain for lead-acid battery recyclers globally.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global lead acid battery recycling market, driven by the fast-paced industrialization, urbanization, and the region's largest automotive and manufacturing sectors. China, India, and South Korea have the highest demand for lead-acid batteries in the automotive, telecom, and energy storage applications, which are some of the main contributors to the market. Stringent environmental regulations promoting sustainable waste disposal and government-led initiatives for circular economy adoption are the main drivers behind the increase in recycling capacities. Besides, the electric vehicle ecosystem and renewable energy storage infrastructure expansion are constantly creating a large market for secondary lead.

Some of the leading players in this market Call2Recycle, Inc. (US), Cirba Solutions (US), Element Resources (US), East Penn Manufacturing Company (US), Gravita India Ltd. (India), The Doe Run Company (US), and Exide Industries Ltd. (India).

