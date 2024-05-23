3D Printer Market size is set to grow by USD 30.00 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printer market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.00 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 23.16% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printer Market 2024-2028

3D Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.16% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 30.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., ANYCUBIC Technology Co. Ltd., Carbon Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., HP Inc., LuxCreo Inc., Markforged Holding Corp., Nano Dimension Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., voxeljet AG, WANHAO 3D PRINTER, XYZPRINTING Inc., Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Ltd., and Zortrax S.A.

Market Driver

The 3D printer market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for innovative materials. As technology advances, industries require superior, durable, and application-specific materials for sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods. Key areas of focus include powder composition, morphology, printed electronics, jewelry, education, industrial manufacturing, defense, tooling, textiles, footwear, food and culinary, art and architecture, and various industries like healthcare and automotive.

Technologies like stereolithography, three-dimensional printing, prototyping applications, and industry verticals are driving the market forward. Key developments include layer-by-layer addition, three-dimensional file processing, and the integration of 3D printing technology into various industries like medical devices, injection molding, CNC machining, and solar cells.

Market Challenges

The 3D printer market encompasses various technologies and applications, including prototyping, medical devices, injection molding, and CNC machining. Stereolithography and three-dimensional printing are key processes utilized in industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace. These industries require high precision, durability, and customized production, often involving plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites.

Advanced training is essential for understanding material handling, preprocessing, and post-processing, as well as safety and quality standards. Despite the high cost of 3D printers and materials, the benefits of rapid prototyping, accuracy, and reproducibility justify the investment.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Industrial 3D printer

1.2 Desktop 3D printer Technology 2.1 Fused deposition modeling

2.2 Selective laser sintering

2.3 Stereolithography

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Industrial 3D printer- The 3D printer market is segmented by product into plastics, metals, ceramics, composites, and mixed materials. Industrial manufacturing dominates this market, with significant applications in rapid prototyping and customized production. The advantages of 3D printing in industrial settings include reduced process downtime, enhanced mechanical properties, and the ability to print with various materials, including circuit boards, for industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

In these sectors, 3D printing is utilized for producing complex components, tooling, jigs and fixtures, and jewelry. Additionally, the education field, textiles, footwear, food and culinary, art and architecture, and electronics industries benefit from the suitability of 3D printing for producing intricate designs with high accuracy, reproducibility, and standardized tests.

The market also caters to the production of structural electronics, printed sensors, cell phone antennae, batteries, solar cells, and light-emitting diodes. The use of low-cost 3D printers further expands the market's reach, making it an essential technology for various industries.

Research Analysis

The 3D printing market continues to expand, revolutionizing industries such as healthcare and automotive through rapid prototyping services. This technology enables layer-by-layer addition of three-dimensional files, allowing for the production of complex geometries and mixed materials, including ceramics and composites. Safety and quality are paramount in this industry, ensuring adherence to standards and standard process controls.

Printing technologies, such as injection molding and CNC machining, are complemented by 3D printing, reducing process downtime for circuit boards and medical devices. The healthcare vertical benefits from the production of customized medical devices, while the automotive industry leverages 3D printing for prototyping and manufacturing of intricate car parts. The 3D Printing Market is poised for significant growth, offering innovative solutions for various industries.

Market Research Overview

The 3D printing market is a rapidly growing industry that utilizes additive manufacturing technologies to create three-dimensional objects from digital models. This process offers numerous advantages such as reduced material waste, design freedom, and the ability to produce complex geometries. The technology is finding applications in various sectors including healthcare, automotive, construction, and consumer goods.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for customized products, advancements in technology, and decreasing costs. The future of 3D printing looks promising with potential applications in areas like food, fashion, and aerospace. The market is segmented based on technology, application, and end-use industry. The major drivers and challenges, as well as the market size and growth rate, vary across different segments.

