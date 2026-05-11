3D Printers Enter the Family Living Room: Bambu Lab A1 Combo Wins Parents' Award 2026

WARSAW, Poland, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab is celebrating a major win today, as detailed in a new blog post. Following a rigorous full-day hands-on assessment by a panel of independent psychologists, physiotherapists, industry journalists, and celebrity parents, Bambu Lab's A1 Combo has been crowned a top pick for educators and parents alike.

Image via Parents‘ Award 2026

The award granted to Bambu Lab A1 Combo validated the reasons why families, educators, and makers choose Bambu Lab. It's the reliability, ease of use, repeatable results, as well as simply the ability to turn creative ideas into something real.

A Historic First for Educational Toys

The Bambu Lab A1 Combo has received the "Parents' Award 2026" in the "Educational Aid" category. Organized by Zabawkowicz, one of the most important authorities in the Polish and Central European children's industry, the Parents' Award is a quality mark granted twice a year by a panel that includes psychologists, physiotherapists, industry journalists, and well-known parents.

This year's 23rd edition of the Toy of the Year competition was exceptional - marking the first time in the competition's history that a 3D printer, the Bambu Lab A1 Combo, won in the educational aids category.

The jury recognized that the A1 Combo is not a single-purpose device, but a versatile creative platform. It supports projects across all levels of complexity - from simple figurines to advanced educational models.

Its role in building future-ready skills was explicitly highlighted: 3D modelling, logical thinking, and problem-solving in line with the STEAM approach. Independent experts, evaluating without bias, reached the same conclusion that the Bambu Lab community already holds: this technology belongs in the hands of the next generation.

From Dad's Basement to the Child's Bedroom

The goal of entering the competition was to reach parents who had heard about 3D printing but had never had the opportunity to see what this technology could offer their child - whether for homework, school projects, or simple creative play on the weekend.

With the Bambu Lab A1 Combo, children could directly experience how a finished object - a gadget, an educational model, or a puzzle component - is created from a spool of filament. The machine's approachability, the immediacy of results, and its ability to turn creative thinking into something children could hold in their hands: the experts saw all of this firsthand.

The Parents' Award serves as a credible, independent confirmation that the Bambu Lab A1 Combo is ready for everyday use at home and can be operated by children.

In short, the judges concluded that the A1 Combo belongs on a shelf in a child's room next to school supplies - not in dad's basement.

During the final event, the jury and their children tested all submitted products in practice throughout the day.

The event also featured the Bambu Lab P2S Combo printer and CyberBrick kits, which combine 3D printing with electronics and programming, supported by Bambu Studio software and the Bambu Handy app.

Robust Ecosystem

The printer's entry into the competition was submitted by Botland - the largest Bambu Lab reseller in Poland and one of the top five in Europe, also serving the Czech market. Botland was founded in 2010 by two students of Wrocław University of Science and Technology, Szymon Mońka and Bartosz Derkacz. Today, Botland is a big Polish company specializing in the distribution of electronic equipment, minicomputers, robotics and mechanical components, building automation systems, and 3D printing solutions.

The award is also further proof that choosing Bambu Lab is always the right decision. Whether the printer is used in a professional design studio, a school lab, or a child's bedroom - Bambu Lab products set the standard. And it's not just about the hardware: the broader Bambu ecosystem ensures every user, from curious child to seasoned designer, has the tools to go further. This includes intuitive software like Bambu Studio and Bambu Handy, a thriving global maker community, and access to a vast number of free, downloadable 3D models via MakerWorld.

The Parents' Award 2026 is an achievement, but also another step along the way. Further initiatives and events aimed at families are already planned - because we firmly believe technology that transforms education should be accessible to everyone.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer tech innovator dedicated to redefining desktop 3D printing. By creating cutting-edge tools like the groundbreaking X1 series, the company bridges the gap between digital imagination and physical reality, empowering creators worldwide with unprecedented speed and precision.

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