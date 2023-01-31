3D Printers Market Report 2022: Growing Use of 3D Printers to Produce Functional End-Use Parts Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "3D Printers Market by Type, Technology, Printing Material, End User and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the 3D printers market across five major regions and emphasizes on the current market trends, sizes, shares; recent developments; and forecasts till 2029. The 3D Printers Market is expected to reach a value of $50.39 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029.



Based on type, the global 3D printers market is segmented into industrial 3D printers and desktop 3D printers. In 2022, the industrial 3D printers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D printers market. The large market share of this segment is largely attributed to its ability to create functional, full-scale objects ranging from end-use products to high-strength industrial tools. Industrial 3D printers are designed for professional and industrial usages, from rapid prototyping to direct manufacturing.



Based on technology, the global 3D printers market is segmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), polyjet, multijet fusion (MJF), digital light processing (DLP), binder jetting, electron-beam melting (EBM), directed energy deposition (DED), laser metal fusion (LMF), selective absorption fusion (SAF), and LCD 3D printing.

In 2022, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D printers market. The major factors contributing to the large market share of this segment are its affordability and capability to create complex and customized shapes for the automotive and aerospace industries. FDM is also used to build durable production parts for low-volume and short-run production applications.



Based on printing material, the global 3D printers market is segmented into metal, polymer, ceramics, composites, resins, and other materials. In 2022, the polymer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D printers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its capability to print low-cost functional parts with diverse properties and capabilities. Polymer is used in several sectors, from 3D printed surgical guides and tools to replicas of human organs for pre-surgical planning.



Based on end user, the 3D printers market is segmented into industrial end users and 3D printing service providers. In 2022, the industrial end users segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D printer market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the higher usage of 3D printers for printing jigs, fixtures, parts, and spares with reduced complexity and expenditure.



Based on geography, the 3D printers market is segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, the Europe region is estimated to account for the largest share of the 3D printers market. The growth of the 3D printers market in Europe is attributed to the rising demand for complex parts in manufacturing, increasing focus on reducing manufacturing expenses, growing need to minimize wastes, rising on-demand spare parts production, and increased customization of products.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Manufacturers' Rising Need to Produce Complex Parts, Reduce Manufacturing Expenses, and Minimize Waste

Improvements in Product Development and Supply Chains

Market Restraints

Restricted Build Sizes

Pre-Processing and Post-Processing Costs

Market Opportunities

Growing Use of 3D Printers to Produce Functional End-Use Parts

Composite 3D Printing

Market Challenges

Copyright Issues

Lack of Awareness and a Scarcity of Skilled Professionals

Market Trends

On-Demand Spare Parts Production

Increased Product Customization

Use of AI In 3D Printing



