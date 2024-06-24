3D Scanner Market size is set to grow by USD 4.68 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in adoption of portable handheld scanners boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D scanner market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.68 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 11.68% during the forecast period. The 3D scanner market is booming, fueled by the increasing adoption of portable handheld scanners and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). These advancements are making 3D scanning more accessible and user-friendly, with applications across various industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D scanner market 2024-2028

Key Drivers:

Portable and AI-powered scanners: Handheld scanners are becoming more popular due to their portability and ease of use. AI integration takes it a step further, enabling features like real-time data processing and automatic flaw detection, improving scanning efficiency and accuracy.

Handheld scanners are becoming more popular due to their portability and ease of use. AI integration takes it a step further, enabling features like real-time data processing and automatic flaw detection, improving scanning efficiency and accuracy. Demand for advanced technology: Industries are increasingly seeking high-precision 3D scanning solutions for applications like product design, reverse engineering, and inspection. This demand is driving the development of scanners with better accuracy, resolution, and speed.

Industries are increasingly seeking high-precision 3D scanning solutions for applications like product design, reverse engineering, and inspection. This demand is driving the development of scanners with better accuracy, resolution, and speed. Applications in diverse sectors: 3D scanning offers significant value in various fields, including healthcare (creating detailed models for prosthetics and surgical planning), manufacturing (faster production and improved quality control), and architecture (creating 3D models of structures).

Challenges and Considerations:

High cost: 3D scanners can be expensive, ranging from $1,000 to over $100,000 , depending on features and accuracy. This high price tag can limit adoption by small businesses and individual users.

3D scanners can be expensive, ranging from to over , depending on features and accuracy. This high price tag can limit adoption by small businesses and individual users. Complexity: Operating some 3D scanners requires specialized training and expertise. Additionally, data processing and storage can be time-consuming and require powerful computers.

Future Outlook:

Despite the challenges, the 3D scanner market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory. Manufacturers are working to address affordability and complexity by developing user-friendly and cost-effective scanners. Cloud-based processing and storage solutions are also emerging to make the technology more accessible.

Overall, the integration of AI and the increasing adoption of portable scanners are transforming the 3D scanner market. However, overcoming cost and complexity hurdles will be crucial to unlocking the technology's full potential and widespread adoption.

