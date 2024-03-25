Industrial Barcode Scanner Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial barcode scanner market size is set for remarkable growth, with estimations suggesting a substantial increase of USD 2,076.98 million, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.47% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2027. The surge in demand is attributed to the rapid evolution of Industry 4.0, the burgeoning adoption of wearables in manufacturing, and the expanding deployment of mobile workforce solutions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2023-2027

The transformative wave of Industry 4.0 is revolutionizing the manufacturing landscape, ushering in unprecedented levels of connectivity, automation, and efficiency. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies facilitates enhanced communication and monitoring systems, fostering increased automation and productivity. With cyber-physical systems, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous technologies at its core, Industry 4.0 is paving the way for a future characterized by heightened productivity and innovation.

A significant market trend driving growth is the utilization of wearables with barcode scanning capabilities, mirroring the functionalities of traditional scanners. Manufacturers are increasingly deploying advanced devices, such as smart glasses, to mitigate human errors and enhance operational efficiency. Despite challenges related to camera-based scanning devices, innovations in barcode formats and advancements in technology are poised to accelerate the adoption of wearables, potentially replacing conventional scanning tools in the near future.

However, the market is not without its challenges. The high cost associated with industrial barcode scanners poses a notable impediment to widespread adoption across industries. While the market is experiencing growth, the high initial investment required for these scanners inhibits their universal adoption. Additionally, the proliferation of wearables introduces complexities in quantifying Return on Investment (ROI), further complicating adoption decisions for end-users.

In terms of market segmentation, the manufacturing sector emerges as a significant contributor to market growth. Barcode scanners play a pivotal role in optimizing production processes, enabling manufacturers to track inventory levels, monitor production progress, and ensure quality control. The adoption of these scanners is poised to witness substantial growth, driven by the imperative for operational efficiency and waste reduction in manufacturing operations.

Geographically, North America stands out as a key market region, poised to contribute significantly to global market growth. The region's robust manufacturing landscape, coupled with substantial investments in automation and digitization, underscores its potential as a major market hub for industrial barcode scanners. Furthermore, the adoption of these scanners across diverse sectors, including warehousing, hospitality, and entertainment, is poised to fuel market expansion in the region.

The competitive landscape of the industrial barcode scanner market is characterized by strategic alliances, partnerships, and product innovations among key market players. Companies such as Advantech Co. Ltd., Bluebird Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Datalogic Spa are actively implementing strategies to enhance their market presence and cater to evolving consumer demands.

Analyst Review

The industrial barcode scanner market is witnessing significant growth worldwide, driven by the increasing demand for efficient data capture procedures in industrial settings. Barcode scanning equipment plays a crucial role in the identification, tracking, and administration of goods, parts, and assets across the supply chain. To meet the diverse needs of demanding locations such as production floors, warehouses, and logistics hubs, manufacturers are focusing on developing scanners with robust design and high-performance capabilities, coupled with adaptability to integrate seamlessly into industrial processes.

State-of-the-art technologies such as laser, image, and RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) systems are incorporated into fixed-mount scanners to provide real-time insight for inventory management and supply chain optimization. Industrial automation, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), enhances scanning accuracy and efficiency. Advanced 2D imaging technology and wireless connectivity enable mobile barcode scanning solutions, facilitating real-time data processing and image recognition.

Hybrid scanners combining barcode and RFID technologies offer comprehensive asset tracking and inventory management solutions. Analysis of past, present, and future data is conducted through primary and secondary research, subject-related expert advice, and consideration of economic, social, and political factors, including regulations and government spending on research and development.

Key players in the industrial barcode scanner market, such as Toshiba TEC, Wasp Barcode, Scandit, and Juniper Systems, continuously innovate their product offerings to maintain their position in the market. They leverage their geographical penetration and strengths in product strategy, scalability, and business reach while addressing weaknesses and mitigating threats through strategic approaches and partnerships.

Recent developments in the industry include mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and expansion of regional and industry footprints. Competitive analysis through qualitative and quantitative data from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, financial statements, and market reports guides strategic decision-making.

Major players like Honeywell, Zebra Technologies, Cognex, and SATO are actively involved in manufacturing and deploying portable handheld scanners for diverse applications in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and beyond. With a forecast period from 2023 to 2030, the industrial barcode scanner market presents abundant opportunities for growth, driven by advancements in automation and technological innovation.

Market Overview

The worldwide industrial barcode scanner market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient data capture procedures in industrial settings. Barcode scanning equipment plays a crucial role in identification, tracking, and administration of goods and parts across various industries. These scanners facilitate streamlined processes and enhanced inventory management, driving their adoption in industrial usage. With advancements in technology, industrial barcode scanners offer robust performance and reliability, catering to diverse operational needs. As businesses prioritize efficiency and accuracy, the industrial barcode scanner market continues to expand, offering solutions that optimize workflows and improve productivity on a global scale.

