3D Scanner Market worth $1324 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Scanner Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software and Solutions, Services), Type (3D Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners), Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, was valued at USD 924 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1324 million by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increased R&D spending on 3D metrology, focus on quality control while manufacturing goods, and demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services companies. Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing services and surging demand for industry 4.0 are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the 3D scanner market.

3D scanner market for hardware offering is expected to hold largest share during forecast period.

Hardware is expected to hold largest share of 3D scanner market from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of 3D scanning equipment in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, architecture & construction, medical, electronics, energy & power, and heavy machinery to maintain product quality is the major driver for the growth of the hardware market.

3D Laser scanner is expected to hold largest share of 3D scanner market during forecast period.

The ability of 3D laser scanners to measure environmental parameters or object dimensions quickly in any indoor lighting condition are the key factors contributing to the growth of the 3D laser scanners segment of the 3D scanner market. The market for 3D laser scanners is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to their easy availability and convenience of usage. These scanners are being widely used in industries such as automotive, architecture and construction, medical, and energy and power.

The 3D scanner market for mining industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 to 2026.

3D scanners provide critical and precise information regarding an area or a tunnel to design engineers and contractors in the mining industry. Engineers can assess tunnel conditions through virtual inspection using 3D models created by point cloud captured by 3D scanners. This enables the quick detection of cracks, chips, moisture, or other issues in tunnels, thereby resulting in a significant reduction in the tunnel downtime and improvement in the objectivity and repeatability of the scan results. Moreover, the detailed 3D models created by 3D scanners can be permanently recorded for future references, as well as for studying the changing tunnel conditions over time.

3D scanner market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The key countries contributing to the growth of the 3D scanner market in APAC include Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Countries in APAC are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, which is expected to increase the scope of 3D scanning inspection applications in the aerospace & defense industry. The demand for automobiles and electronic products in APAC is likely to grow in the coming years, which would result in an increased production of vehicles.

Hexagon (Sweden), FARO Technologies (US), KEYENCE Corp. (Japan), Jenoptik (Germany), Nikon Corp. (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), Perceptron (US), Renishaw (UK), Creaform (Canada), CyberOptics Corp. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Automated Precision, Inc. (US) and Metrologic Group (France) are few major players in 3D scanner market.

