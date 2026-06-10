AI Video Analytics for Smart Cities Market worth $28.76 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI Video Analytics for Smart Cities Market is projected to reach USD 28.76 billion by 2030 from USD 8.50 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 27.6%.

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AI Video Analytics for Smart Cities Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 8.50 billion

USD 8.50 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 28.76 billion

USD 28.76 billion CAGR (2026–2030): 27.6%

AI Video Analytics for Smart Cities Market Trends & Insights:

AI video analytics for smart cities encompasses AI-powered software platforms, edge-embedded cameras, cloud analytics services, and integrated command center solutions that enable real-time intelligent video processing for traffic management, public safety, crowd monitoring, environmental sensing, and urban planning using CNNs, transformer-based vision models, and multi-modal AI.

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025, supported by widespread deployment of AI-enabled cameras, storage systems, monitoring equipment, and edge surveillance infrastructure across smart city projects.

By application, the public safety and law enforcement segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025, owing to increasing demand for real-time threat detection, crime prevention, crowd monitoring, and emergency response management.

By system type, the IP video surveillance systems segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 due to growing adoption of network-connected, AI-enabled surveillance architectures capable of supporting advanced analytics and centralized monitoring.

By analytics type, the real-time analytics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for instant incident detection, traffic management, and proactive public safety operations.

By deployment mode, the edge-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its ability to deliver low-latency processing, reduced bandwidth requirements, and real-time decision-making capabilities.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the AI Video Analytics in Smart Cities Market with a 35.0% market share in 2025, driven by extensive smart city investments, advanced surveillance infrastructure, and strong adoption of AI-powered public safety solutions.

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Growth is driven by the rapid expansion of smart city initiatives, increasing public safety requirements, and growing investments in intelligent transportation and urban infrastructure modernization. Governments and municipal authorities are increasingly deploying AI-powered video analytics to enhance situational awareness, improve traffic management, strengthen security monitoring, and optimize emergency response capabilities. The proliferation of connected cameras, edge AI devices, IoT-enabled infrastructure, and high-speed connectivity technologies such as 5G is accelerating adoption across urban environments. Additionally, demand for real-time urban intelligence, predictive analytics, and automated incident detection is encouraging wider deployment of edge-to-cloud video analytics platforms across transportation hubs, public spaces, and critical infrastructure.

Based on application, public safety, and surveillance, to exhibit the highest CAGR.

Public safety and surveillance is expected to register the highest growth within the AI video analytics for smart cities market due to increasing urban security concerns, rising investments in intelligent surveillance infrastructure, and the growing need for proactive threat detection. AI-powered video analytics solutions are increasingly deployed for real-time incident detection, crowd monitoring, suspicious behavior identification, traffic violation management, and emergency response optimization. The integration of facial recognition, anomaly detection, behavioral analytics, and edge AI technologies is enabling city authorities to improve situational awareness, reduce response times, and enhance citizen safety across transportation hubs, public spaces, and critical infrastructure environments.

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North America holds the largest share; Asia Pacific fastest-growing.

North America accounts for the largest share of the AI video analytics for smart cities industry due to extensive deployment of advanced surveillance infrastructure, strong investments in public safety modernization, and the early adoption of AI-enabled urban management technologies. The region benefits from established smart city initiatives, widespread cloud adoption, and high spending on intelligent transportation systems. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, driven by large-scale smart city projects, expanding urban populations, increasing government investments in digital infrastructure, and rising deployment of AI-enabled surveillance systems across countries such as China, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Key players operating in the AI video analytics for smart cities companies include Hikvision, Dahua, Motorola Solutions/Avigilon, Honeywell, Huawei, NEC, Genetec, BriefCam/Canon, Axis Communications, and Milestone Systems/Canon. These companies compete across AI-enabled surveillance hardware, video management software, cloud-based analytics platforms, and integrated smart city solutions. Market participants are increasingly focusing on edge AI capabilities, real-time analytics, intelligent transportation applications, and cloud-native architectures to strengthen their market positioning. Strategic partnerships with governments, municipalities, telecom providers, and smart infrastructure developers also remain critical for expanding deployments across urban surveillance and public safety ecosystems.

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