3D Scanners Global Business Report 2024: 3D Scanners in Forensics - A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice

DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Scanners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for 3D Scanners estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Laser Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Optical Scanners segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The 3D Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$797.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Market Trends & Drivers

With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market

3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection & Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors

3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering

Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market

3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production

Rising Competitive Index Scores Drives Adoption of Efficiency Enhancing Production Technologies

3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice

3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving Speed, Accuracy and Productivity

3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential

3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time

3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details

A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners

Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications

MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth

3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path

Aerospace and Defense Industry

3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings

High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving World's Cultural and Historical Heritages

Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency

to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency 3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe's Cultural Heritage

AEC Industry Looks to Leverage Capabilities of 3D Laser Scanners and BIM Technology for Measuring Complex Construction Environments

3D Scanners in Dentistry Market: Promising Growth Ahead

3D Scanners in Automotive Industry: Transforming Manufacturing Operations by Offering Precise Measurements

3D Scanners Move from Prototyping to Advanced Tooling and Production Applications in Aerospace Industry

3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry

Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants

Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology

Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth

Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time Autonomous Scanning of Objects

New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for Scanning Humans

Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System

3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets

An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners

A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners

Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS

Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning Market

Intelligence Property Issues

The report covers 65 key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:

AMETEK

3D Systems

Carl Zeiss Industrielle Messtechnik

Creaform

FARO Technologies

Euclid Labs

GOM

Basis Software Inc. - Surphaser

Custom SpA

Fuel 3D Technologies

AGE Solutions

Artec Europe

GPS Lands ( Singapore )

) Arround

Cala Del Forte

Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

3D Scanning

Types of 3D Scanners

3D Scanners by Range

End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners

3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models

3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market

Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment

Global PorTable 3D Scanners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners

Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries

While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World 3D Scanners Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World 3D Scanners Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , Rest of World, , , , and 3D Scanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ehvpu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets