3D Sensors Market size is set to grow by USD 5148.49 mn from 2024-2028, use of 3d sensors in security and surveillance systems boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3d sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 5148.49 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.69% during the forecast period. The 3D sensors market is driven by the security and surveillance sector, with growing adoption in security cameras and CCTV. Providing real-time 3D imaging, position tracking, and gesture recognition. Major OEMs focus on developing 3D sensors for automotive, healthcare, image sensors, and LiDAR driver monitoring. Key players include ON Semiconductor, CMOS sensor platform, and ToF 3D sensors. Applications include night vision, automobiles, and biometric scanning. Other sectors include automotive in-cabin sensing, machine vision, and IoT platform.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Sensors Market 2024-2028

3D Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5148.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled ams OSRAM AG, Broadcom Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Himax Technologies Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Melexis NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Ouster Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., SmartRay GmbH, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, TKH Group NV, Xovis AG, Analog Devices Inc., and OEM AUTOMATIC UAB

Segment Overview

This 3d sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Industrial/commercial, Automotive, Consumer electronics, Others) Connectivity (Wireless, Wired) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

The 3D sensor market encompasses various image processing sensors, including Time-of-Flight sensors and structured light systems, used in applications such as security cameras, smartphones, and tablets. These sensors employ technologies like LiDAR, ultrasound, stereo vision, and gesture analysis for 3D mapping, object recognition, facial recognition, and gesture-based control. The automotive sector integrates 3D sensing hardware, such as LiDAR drones and LiDAR driver monitoring systems, for real-time mapping, object detection, and collision avoidance. The consumer electronics sector, including gaming, virtual reality, and human-computer interaction, also benefits from these advanced sensors. Companies like ON Semiconductor provide 3D sensing solutions through their CMOS sensor platform, offering low-megapixel and high-megapixel cameras with varying chip sizes and pixel pitches. Applications extend to robotics, assembly problems, aerospace & defense, retail (e-gcommerce), and AI-enabled products, enhancing safety, efficiency, and innovation.

Geography Overview

The 3D Sensors Market experienced significant growth in North America in 2023, driven by the high adoption of 3D sensors in consumer electronic devices and sectors such as gaming, virtual reality, and human-computer interaction. In the consumer electronics sector, high-resolution cameras and chip size are crucial factors for companies like ON Semiconductor using CMOS sensor platforms to develop low-megapixel and high-megapixel cameras. The automotive sector also saw growth with the integration of 3D sensors in LiDAR driver monitoring, side mirror replacement, night vision, and dash cameras. The healthcare sector utilized 3D image sensors for biometric scanning and AI-enabled products. The use of 3D depth-sensing technology extended to LiDAR drones, aerospace & defense, and retail (e-commerce) applications such as 3D selfies, customized clothing, and power consumption optimization. Additionally, 3D sensors were integrated into automobiles for automotive in-cabin sensing, gesture recognition systems, and ToF 3D sensors for applications like fingerprint sensors and high-end smartphones. Overall, the market's growth was fueled by advancements in 3D depth-sensing technology, AI, and human-computer interaction.

The 3D sensor market is growing, with vendors forming partnerships for 3D sensing hardware. 3D sensors are integrated into mobile devices for high-quality images and gesture recognition in gaming consoles and automobiles. Chip manufacturers, camera makers, and tech providers collaborate, exploring new applications in areas like biometric scanning, AR, automotive sensing, and IoT. Key technologies include ToF sensors, structured light systems, and ultrasound. Applications span from 3D selfies and online shopping to security cameras and machine vision.

3D sensors are integral to various devices, including automobiles, healthcare equipment, robots, and smartphones, for functions like object sensing and recognition. Technologies like stereo vision, structured light, ToF, and ultrasound are used, but each has limitations. For instance, stereo vision requires high light intensity for high-contrast images, affecting performance in low light. Depth accuracy ranges from micrometers to millimeters. Key applications include security cameras, 3D maps, gesture analysis, facial recognition, and robotics. Companies like ON Semiconductor offer CMOS sensor platforms for 3D sensing hardware.

Research Analysis

The 3D sensors market is experiencing significant growth in various sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. These sensors, which include time-of-flight sensors and structured light systems, are integral to 3D sensing hardware found in smartphones, tablets, and security cameras. In the consumer electronics sector, 3D sensors enable advanced image processing and enhance user experience. In the automotive sector, they are used in dash cameras and side mirror replacement systems, while in the automobiles themselves, they contribute to 3D technology applications. In the healthcare sector, 3D sensors are utilized in IoT platforms, IFR systems, biosensors, and AI applications, such as those developed by General Motors and Universal Robots. Ultrasound technology also falls under the 3D sensor category, further expanding its applications.

Market Research Overview

The 3D sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies in various industries. These sensors, which include LiDAR, time-of-flight, and structured light sensors, provide depth perception and enable applications such as autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and industrial automation. The market is driven by factors such as the rise of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as government initiatives and investments in research and development. The market is expected to reach new heights in the coming years, with major players such as Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and Bosch Sensortec leading the way. The use of 3D sensors in consumer electronics, healthcare, and security systems is also on the rise, further fueling market growth. Ultimately, the 3D sensors market is poised for continued expansion as the technology becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives.

