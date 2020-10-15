3DfindIT.com: CADENAS 3D Search Engine Honored with 2020 Design World LEAP Award

CINCINNATI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CADENAS has been awarded a 2020 silver LEAP Award for 3DfindIT.com by Design World Magazine and WTWH Media. 3DfindIT.com was recognized within the software category for it's ability to help engineers to search, find and download components they need for use within their designs.

3DfindIt.com is the search engine for engineers, architects and designers to quickly find, configure and download manufacturer-certified CAD and BIM models. With eight different ways to search millions of 3D CAD & BIM models, from 2300+ manufacturer catalogs, 3DfindIT.com has transformed the process to source and specify components for designs. Once the desired component is found, users can configure and download in more than 150 native and neutral CAD and BIM formats, ensuring the model works seamlessly with their specific design application. Since all content is provided directly by the manufacturers, the end-user knows the data is accurate and up-to-date.

Available Search Methods:

Parametric Text Search: High-performance full-text search by manufacturer, type or part number.

3D Shape Search: Find geometrically similar parts based on a reference model.

2D Sketch Search: Find parts by sketching a simple 2D drawing of the component.

2D Photo Search: Find similar components by uploading a reference photo.

Color Search: Filtering components with the parts library based on their color.

Topology Search: Find 3D components that have the same properties and dimensions as a reference part.

Category Search: Filtering components according to certain classification schema like DIN, ISO or eClass.

Reverse Search: Find a match to an existing component in the online 3D component library.

The 2020 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards celebrate the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. Their panel of independent judges review products for their innovative contributions to engineers.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of online 3D part catalogs and interactive product configuration tools for manufacturers. By providing interactive 3D previews with digital CAD download technology, businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that their components get "designed in" to large scale products and projects. Learn more at PARTsolutions.com



