3DMakerpro Debuts at CES 2024 with Array of Consumer-grade 3D Scanners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DMakerpro, a pioneer in consumer-friendly 3D scanning technology, has made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. Showcasing a diverse range of its top-tier, consumer-grade 3D scanners at the event, 3DMakerPro has also lifted the veil on its newest innovation, Moose. This groundbreaking product is poised to revolutionize the very definition of consumer-grade technology.

3DMakerpro at CES 2024
3DMakerpro at CES 2024

The brand's other products, such as Seal, Whale, Mole, Lynx, and Magic Swift Plus, have also gained significant attention during the event due to their proven appeal. For instance, when Seal was first launched on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo in August 2023, it achieved a sales volume of over one million US dollars. Meanwhile, Whale, a professional handheld 3D scanner by 3DMakerpro, raised over 40 million yen on Makuake, Japan's leading crowdfunding and pre-sale platform, in January 2023. This made it the highest-funded professional 3D scanner in the history of the platform.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the 3D scanning market is estimated to reach USD 7.16 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% during 2024 to 2029. This growth potential stems from the expanding applications of 3D scanners across various industries. Beyond traditional industrial and manufacturing sectors, 3D scanners have found new applications in architecture, healthcare, cultural heritage preservation, entertainment, and consumer electronics. As consumers increasingly seek personalized, customized products, the use of 3D scanners in the consumer electronics and retail industries is also expected to rise.

3DMakerpro is dedicated to expanding its footprint in the European and North American markets. The company views North America, particularly the United States, as a significant market for 3D scanning due to its diverse and advanced industries such as healthcare and medical, architecture and engineering, 3D animation, education and research, film and entertainment, and more. These industries present a vast opportunity for the development and growth of 3D scanning and modeling.

At present, 3DMakerpro's consumer-grade 3D scanners hold a market share of approximately 40% in North America. Moving forward, 3DMakerpro is committed to ushering in a new era for 3D scanners by providing high-end technology, competitive prices, and impeccable customer service.

