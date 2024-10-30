3EDGE Asset Management Selects SEI to Launch ETFs

Advisor's Inner Circle Fund Trust Powers Growth for Asset Managers

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that 3EDGE Asset Management (3EDGE) selected the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund® (AIC) series trust as its operational platform to launch four new ETFs, which include:

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSE: EDGF)

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSE: EDGH)

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSE: EDGI)

3EDGE Dynamic U.S. Equity ETF (NYSE: EDGU)

Global ETF assets under management continue to grow and are expected to exceed $19.2 trillion by June 2028.1 Following a record year of U.S. ETF launches in 2024, 2 asset managers like 3EDGE are entering the market to meet investors' evolving preferences in product type, asset allocation, and investment choices, and they are increasingly outsourcing fund operations to capitalize on these trends.

Monica Chandra, President of 3EDGE Asset Management, said:

"We have seen a strong demand for our active, tactical investment approach. These ETFs can be used standalone or as building blocks for multi-asset strategies and will help us deliver enhanced tax efficiency, while reducing portfolio turnover and transaction costs. SEI's Advisors' Inner Circle platform delivers a strong operational infrastructure along with high-touch service. We appreciated the support of SEI's ETF specialists in helping us bring these solutions to market and bridge the gap between our approach as an asset manager and the new demands of managing an ETF."

John Alshefski, Senior Vice President and Head of SEI's Traditional Investment Managers business, said:

"We are pleased to welcome 3EDGE Asset Management to the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund platform and are committed to providing them with the specialized skills and expertise required to successfully navigate the ETF ecosystem. We look forward to helping 3EDGE scale their business, while supporting their success and growth in the ETF market."

SEI's AIC recently reached $100 billion in net assets, supporting 47 clients and 128 funds.3 The Company helped pioneer the series trust concept more than 30 years ago by introducing the AIC with an institutional-quality turnkey mutual fund operating platform. Today, the AIC enables investment organizations to rapidly launch and grow mutual funds, ETFs, and interval and tender offer funds without having to build their own fund operating infrastructure. The platform is designed for asset managers seeking a more cost-effective way to operate their existing funds.

1 PWC, "ETFs 2028: Shaping the future." March 6, 2024.

2 Morningstar Direct, "ETFs See Near-Record Inflows in July as US Fund Flows Heat Up." Aug. 19, 2024.

3 As of June 30, 2024.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI's Investment Managers business

SEI's Investment Managers business provides advanced operating infrastructure for investment organizations of all types to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's global operating platform delivers customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies, and jurisdictions to investment managers and asset owners. The company's services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 320* traditional asset managers, alternative managers, and sovereign wealth managers, including 43 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide.** For more information, visit seic.com/ims.

*Does not include family office clients.

**Based on Pensions & Investments' "Largest Money Managers" 2023 ranking.

About 3EDGE Asset Management

3EDGE Asset Management, LP, is a multi-asset investment management firm serving the advisor marketplace, institutional investors, and private clients. Driven by the firm's proprietary global capital markets model, 3EDGE offers a full suite of actively managed strategies that act as tactical diversifiers seeking to generate consistent, long-term investment returns, regardless of market conditions, while seeking to manage downside risks. 3EDGE manages $1.33 Billion in Assets Under Management and approximately $533 Million in Assets Under Advisement (AUA) as of 8/31/2024. AUA includes non-discretionary assets managed by other registered investment advisers using 3EDGE's model portfolios. Learn more at www.3edgeam.com.

Important information

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting 3edgeetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of capital.

The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO, 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456) which is not affiliated with 3EDGE Asset Management.

