SEI to Present at UBS Financial Services Conference

SEI Investments Company

Feb 03, 2026, 16:01 ET

OAKS, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that the company will participate in the UBS Financial Services Conference in Key Biscayne, FL. Sean Denham, SEI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will speak at 1 p.m. Eastern time on February 10, 2026. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Denham and Brad Burke, Head of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one or small group meetings throughout the day. Investors who wish to attend or request a meeting should contact UBS.

A link to a replay of the webcast will be available following the conference in the Investor Relations section of SEI's website.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:

Brad Burke

Alicia Rudd

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-5350

+1 610-676-3887

[email protected]

[email protected]

