3Fun Reveals Surprising Trends in Non-Monogamous Dating, Breaking Stereotypes

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Fun , the world's leading dating app for sexually free singles and partners to meet like-minded people, today unveiled new data among Americans exploring non-monogamous relationships, challenging long-held stereotypes and revealing a diverse landscape of gender and sexual preferences. The data underscores a unique hierarchy of interest in open relationships, with single men comprising 56% of the app's U.S. user base, followed by couples at 28%, and then single female users at 14%.

"The insights from our latest user data indicate that an increasing number of Americans are embracing the freedom to explore their sexuality and polyamorous relationships," stated Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun. "This shift is not just about dating; it's about a cultural transformation."

Contrary to popular belief, in a 2021 study, sex researcher Dr. Amy Moors found that the number of people in the United States who would like to engage in polyamorous relationships is 1 in 6 – just about the same as the number of Americans who have a cat. The data from over 1 million U.S. users shows unexpected diversity in non-monogamous dating and sexual preferences:

User Sexual Preferences Percentage of Users Single females, female couples, and male-female couples 15 % Single females and female couples 14 % Single females 11 % Single males, single females, and male-female couples 8 % Single females and male-female couples 5 % Single males 3 %

The data highlights that even though single females comprise the smallest percentage of U.S. users at 14%, they are the most sought-after demographic for threesomes, with 53% of users looking to connect with them. These findings come at a time when discussions around relationship diversity are becoming more mainstream, with 3Fun at the forefront of this social shift.

3Fun's commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and non-judgmental platform is reflected in the diversity and openness of its user base. As the app grows, it remains dedicated to supporting the evolving landscape of relationships and empowering individuals to explore their desires in a respectful and supportive environment.

