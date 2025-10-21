3Gen Consulting and Commit Services Partner to Expand Specialty RCM Expertise and Technology for U.S. Healthcare Providers

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Gen Consulting, a healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) and technology solutions leader, has entered into a strategic partnership with Commit Services Inc., a Wilmington, Delaware-based company recognized for its expertise in ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and clinical and pathological lab billing. The collaboration brings together two organizations with complementary strengths, aiming to deliver more efficient, accurate, and technology-driven RCM solutions to healthcare providers nationwide.

Founded in 2015, Commit Services has built a reputation for precision workflows and client-focused service. Its flagship platform, CommitMD, is a cloud-based medical billing system that streamlines eligibility checks, ERA parsing, claims submission, and denial management.

Through this partnership, CommitMD will join 3Gen's portfolio alongside RiskGen-i, its AI-powered risk adjustment review platform, and CodeGen-i, its multi-specialty AI medical coding platform. Together, the integrated tools and teams will help providers reduce denials, accelerate payments, and maintain compliance in an increasingly complex payer environment.

"This partnership brings new depth to our specialty RCM offerings," said Hemant Apte, Founder & CEO of 3Gen Consulting. "Commit's ASC and lab expertise, combined with their proven CommitMD platform, will complement our own technology and service capabilities – giving clients an even stronger foundation to improve revenue cycle performance."

James John, Founder & CEO of Commit Services, added, "We've always believed that the right combination of technology and human expertise is the key to sustainable results. By working with 3Gen, we can extend that approach to more providers and adapt faster to industry changes."

The alliance underscores a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence in healthcare RCM, at a time when providers are seeking integrated, specialty-focused solutions to manage revenue, compliance, and efficiency.

About 3Gen Consulting

3Gen Consulting, a Piramal Alternatives funded company, is a premier healthcare consulting firm specializing in revenue cycle management services, strategic consulting, and operational optimization for healthcare providers. The company offers end-to-end solutions to improve financial performance, operational efficiencies, and patient care outcomes. By leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, 3Gen Consulting empowers healthcare organizations globally to meet the evolving challenges of the healthcare landscape. For more information, visit www.3genconsulting.com.

About Commit Services

Commit Services Inc is a Wilmington, Delaware-based revenue cycle management company specializing in ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and clinical and pathological lab RCM services. Founded in 2015 by a team of passionate RCM professionals, Commit Services is committed to accuracy, transparency, and client success. Its flagship platform, CommitMD, is a cloud-based medical billing solution that streamlines eligibility checks, ERA parsing, claims submission, and denial management—helping providers work more efficiently and improve profitability. For more information, visit commitservices.us.

SOURCE 3Gen Consulting