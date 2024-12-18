3Gen Consulting Secures USD 22 Million Investment from Piramal Alternatives to Revolutionize Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Gen Consulting, a leading provider of healthcare consulting and revenue cycle management (RCM) services, announced that it will receive a strategic investment of up to USD 22 million (INR 185 crores) from Piramal Alternatives, the alternative investment platform of the Piramal Group. This partnership is set to accelerate 3Gen Consulting's growth and bolster its leadership in the healthcare industry.

3Gen Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of healthcare consulting services, including medical coding, billing, accounts receivable management, risk adjustment reviews, payer contract negotiations and physician education services across specialties. With this funding, 3Gen Consulting plans to expand its operations, enhance its technological capabilities, and enter new markets to meet the increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions.

This investment will enable 3Gen consulting to deliver cutting-edge solutions that improve healthcare revenue cycle efficiency and enhance patient care outcomes. The company remains committed to setting new benchmarks in healthcare consulting by delivering high-impact, customer-centric results.

"We are thrilled to partner with Piramal Alternatives, a leader in the alternative investment space," said Hemant Apte, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 3Gen Consulting. "Given Piramal Group's global experience in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, this collaboration will represent a significant step forward in our shared commitment to diversify and grow our healthcare enterprise solutions business. Together, we're poised to deliver innovative solutions that create meaningful impact and drive success for our customers and communities."

Kalpesh Kikani, Chief Executive Officer at Piramal Alternatives, commented, "We are pleased to partner with 3Gen Consulting in the rapidly expanding field of healthcare technology and consulting solutions. The continuous increase in global healthcare expenditures will drive the demand for RCM and related services. Our investment will enable 3Gen Consulting to further strength its position in the RCM space."

With the strategic backing of Piramal Alternatives, 3Gen Consulting is set to redefine the healthcare consulting industry by offering innovative solutions that drive improved healthcare delivery and financial performance.

About 3Gen Consulting

3Gen Consulting is a premier healthcare consulting firm specializing in revenue cycle management services, strategic consulting, and operational optimization for healthcare providers. The company offers end-to-end solutions to improve financial performance, operational efficiencies, and patient care outcomes. By leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, 3Gen Consulting empowers healthcare organizations globally to meet the evolving challenges of the healthcare landscape. For more information, visit https://www.3genconsulting.com/.

About Piramal Alternatives

Piramal Alternatives is the alternative investment platform of Piramal Group, one of India's leading global conglomerates. The platform focuses on making long-term investments in high-growth companies across sectors such as healthcare, real estate, and financial services. Piramal Alternatives partners with businesses that have significant growth potential and provides them with the strategic resources needed to scale and create lasting value. With a proven track record of successful investments, Piramal Alternatives is dedicated to fostering innovation and building resilient businesses across industries. For more information, visit www.piramal.com.

