3iQ Featured on Viewpoint with Host Dennis Quaid, Showing the Transformative Impact of Bitcoin & Blockchain

Educational Special is Latest Effort by 3iQ to Strengthen Financial Literacy and Help Investors Stay One Step Ahead to Save More

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ), a pioneer in digital asset management, in collaboration with Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, an educational series, is proud to announce a new TV program exploring the history and future of money. This educational episode, available on January 15, 2024 for distribution to over 170 public television stations throughout the U.S. for programming use for a full year, delves into how blockchain and Bitcoin are changing the monetary landscape.

This initiative, part of a broader financial literacy effort, will leverage 3iQ's expertise in asset management and investing to provide viewers with an insightful perspective on Bitcoin and its place in monetary history. 3iQ brings its deep industry knowledge to the program, helping Viewpoint's audience understand the evolution of money and the emerging role of digital currencies.

"As we venture into this unprecedented era of digital transformation, our partnership with Viewpoint is more than just an educational initiative; it's a journey into understanding the intricate relationship between technology and finance," said Fred Pye, Chairman and CEO of 3iQ. "Bitcoin is not just a currency; it's a testament to the evolution of money, echoing centuries of financial innovation. At 3iQ, we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this revolution, using our expertise and educational tools to help consumers and investors navigate this major transition."

The Viewpoint episode featuring 3iQ team members, focusing on leaders in digital asset management, will offer viewers a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of investing and financial literacy, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin. As leaders in digital asset management, the 3iQ team is committed to enhancing public knowledge and fostering a more financially literate society.

In addition, a TV commercial highlighting 3iQ's expertise on the impact of Bitcoin and blockchain on money and financial markets will begin airing on Fox Business Network on January 10, 2024. To view the commercial, click here.

"The history of money reflects humanity's quest for progress, and in our current digital age, Bitcoin is a pivotal chapter in this narrative," said Mark Connors, Head of Research at 3iQ. "Our collaboration with Viewpoint enables us to illustrate for the public how blockchain technology is reshaping our monetary systems and redefining our understanding of financial integrity and investments. At 3iQ, we believe in empowering people with knowledge, and this program is a crucial step towards strengthening financial literacy, especially in regard to digital assets ahead of the expected regulatory approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds."

For more research and insights into digital asset and financial markets from 3iQ, please visit 3iq.io/research-insights.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers, offering investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ Corp., 3iQ's affiliated company, was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer public bitcoin investment funds: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U) and the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U), as well as public ether investment funds: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U) and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

About Viewpoint

The Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid show is a Telly Award-winning documentary series. Viewpoint is distributed explicitly across public television stations nationwide. Producers, writers, and editors tie together each episode, using their collective decades of experience working in educational TV. For more information, visit www.viewpointproject.com.

