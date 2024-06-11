3LS Ventures Announces Investment in The Zone to Support Mental Health and Well-Being of Student Athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3LS Ventures Inc., which invests in early-stage behavioral health products and services, today announced a strategic investment in The Zone, an innovative digital-health solutions that supports the mental health and well-being of student athletes, athletic staff, and the entire athletic organization.

3LS Ventures' investment in The Zone coincides with an emerging national conversation on how colleges and universities can protect and enhance the mental and physical health of student athletes. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has called on its 1,100 member institutions to "facilitate an environment that reinforces physical and mental health" by ensuring access to high-quality resources and supports.

"Nationally, mental health is an essential area of focus in athletics at all levels," said Ivan Tchatchouwo, co-founder and CEO of The Zone. "Our solution is well positioned to support athletes and institutions in their mental health and well-being journey."

The Zone is an AI-powered platform that assists student athletes in monitoring and improving their mental health and wellness. The platform offers access to premium mental health resources, connects athletes to healthcare providers for clinical support and leverages preventative data to proactively address mental health concerns. The Zone is deployed in college-athletics conferences and institutions including Lehigh University, Seton Hill University, and the University of North Carolina Asheville.

"The Zone represents a mission-aligned, strategic investment that allows 3LS Ventures to offer a more comprehensive suite of behavioral-health solutions for higher-ed institutions and students," said Gina Drobnick, CEO of 3LS Ventures. "We're pleased to welcome The Zone team to our portfolio of innovative products and services."

In addition to The Zone, the 3LS Ventures portfolio includes HopeNation Campus, which provides somatic-based trauma intervention programs to colleges and universities.

About 3LS Ventures Inc.

3LS Ventures Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of 3LS Inc., a Nashville-based employee-owned company that provides administrative and advisory services to human service organizations. 3LS Ventures launched in November 2023 to invest in early-stage companies solutions that are accelerating positive behavioral health and well-being outcomes.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE 3LS Ventures Inc