3M and Discovery Education Recognize 26 State Merit Winners and Four Honorable Mentions in 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge

ST. PAUL, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) today announced the 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist ) 26 state merit winners and four honorable mention recipients. As the nation's premier middle school science competition, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge features outstanding innovations from young scientists that demonstrate the power of science to improve the world.

Each year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes the grand prize winner, 10 finalists, up to 51 state merit winners, and four honorable mentions – nationwide, including Washington D.C. – who have exemplified a passion for using science to solve everyday problems and improve the world around them.

To enter, students in grades 5-8 submitted a one-to-two-minute video explaining an original idea using science to help solve an everyday problem. All entries were reviewed by a diverse group of judges and evaluated on their creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication skills. Videos were recorded using a cell phone or digital camera and were not judged on production skills. This year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge offered innovative ways for students to engage in science through new entry topics, including robotics, home improvement, automotive, safety, AR/VR, and climate technology.

"The projects submitted to the 3M Young Scientist Challenge showcase how science is critical to driving progress and delivering sustainable solutions. All of these students are already making the world a better place through science, and we applaud each for their innovations," said Torie Clarke, EVP & Chief Public Affairs Officer at 3M.

The 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes the 26 state merit winners and the four honorable mention recipients, which were selected for their passion for science, innovation, and superb communication skills. Each state merit winner receives special recognition on the challenge website, along with a prize pack.

The 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge State Merit Winners are listed below in alphabetical order by state:

[Alabama] Sophie Zou, Alabama School of Fine Arts, Private

[California] Aryan Agarwal, Peter Hansen Elementary School, Lammersville Unified School District

[Colorado] Natalie Fowler, Nevin Platt Middle School, Boulder Valley School District

[Connecticut] Sashrika Das, East Lyme Middle School, East Lyme Public School District

[Delaware] Riddik Sri Sayta Neetipalli, Cab Calloway The School of Arts, Red Clay Consolidated School District

[Florida] Aria Badganov Martinez, Oakstead Elementary, Pasco School District

[Georgia] Akshadha Mehta, Dodgen Middle School, Cobb County School District

[Hawaii] Elliott Mannis-Young, Punahou School, Private School

[Iowa] Srihari Kumaresan, Johnston Middle School, Johnston Community School District

[Kentucky] Manit Gupta, Meyzeek Middle School, Jefferson School District

[Maryland] Sathvik Dasari, Hallie Wells Middle School, Montgomery County Public School District

[Massachusetts] Johan Coisman, Weston Middle School, Weston Public Schools

[Michigan] Lakshya Matele, Larson Middle School, Troy School District

[Minnesota] Margaret Hoffman, Olson Middle School, Bloomington Public School District

[Missouri] Macy Sowell, Barnwell Middle School, Francis Howell School District

[New Hampshire] Sujit Sathyamurthi, Fairgrounds Middle School, Nashua School District

[New Jersey] Reanna Bhuyan Patel, Princeton Day School, Private School District

[North Carolina] Reva Khaire, Randolph Middle School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District

[Ohio] Samhita Paranthaman, William Mason Middle School, Mason School District

[Oregon] Daivik Yenduri, Stoller Middle school, Beaverton School District

[Tennessee] Shrey Arora, West Collierville Middle School, Collierville School District

[Texas] Adel Sisy, STEM Academy, Manvel Junior High, Alvin Independent School District

[Utah] Kethan Reddy, Challenger School Sandy, Private School

[Virginia] Aneruddha Das, Eagle Ridge Middle School, Loudoun County Public School District

[Washington] Nolawi Bruk, Leota Middle School, Northshore School District

[Wisconsin] Spencer Robinson, Golda Meir Upper Campus, Milwaukee Public School District

For the fourth time in competition history, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge also recognized entrants with an honorable mention award. These projects were selected for their unique and innovative concepts and effective communication skills. The four 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge honorable mention recipients are as follows in alphabetical order by last name:

Daryn Do , Brookline, Massachusetts , Roland Hayes School , Brookline School District

, , , School District Brody Jaworski , Keller, Texas , Indian Springs Middle School, Keller ISD

, , Indian Springs Middle School, Keller ISD Anika Jha Arcadia , Arcadia, California , First Avenue Middle School, Arcadia Unified School District

, , First Avenue Middle School, Arcadia Unified School District Varun Panchagnula , San Jose, California , Stratford Middle School , Private School

To learn more about the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and meet the 2024 competitors, visit YoungScientistLab.com.

"The 3M Young Scientist Challenge nurtures student curiosity by challenging them to think big and innovate for a better world," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "We are excited to support this effort to demonstrate students' ability to use science to create a better world."

In its 17th year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge continues to inspire and challenge middle school students to think creatively and apply the power of STEM to discover real-world solutions. America's Top Young Scientists have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents, found nonprofits, make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and exhibit at the White House Science Fair. These young innovators have also been named TIME Magazine's first Kid of the Year, featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider, and have appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more.

The award-winning competition anchors the 3M and Discovery Education partnership program Young Scientist Lab, which provides no-cost dynamic digital resources for students, teachers, and families to explore, transform, and innovate the world around them. All the resources are also available on Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning K-12 learning platform.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

