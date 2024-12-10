3M Announces Upcoming 2025 Investor Day

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • 3M 2025 Investor Day to be held at 3M's global headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, starting at 8:00 a.m. CDT

William Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Anurag Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss strategic priorities and business outlook followed by a question-and-answer session.

In-person attendance for this event will be by invitation only. The event will also be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

