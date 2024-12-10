3M Announces Upcoming 2025 Investor Day

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

3M 2025 Investor Day to be held at 3M's global headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota , on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 , starting at 8:00 a.m. CDT .

William Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Anurag Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss strategic priorities and business outlook followed by a question-and-answer session.

In-person attendance for this event will be by invitation only. The event will also be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

