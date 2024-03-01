3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • J.P. Morgan's 2024 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Mike Roman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Monish Patolawala, President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 7:15 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

