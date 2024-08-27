3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

News provided by

3M Company

Aug 27, 2024, 10:10 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Bill Brown, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at 7:00 a.m. PT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

Also from this source

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The...
3M Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

3M Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced today that Anurag Maheshwari is appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 1,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics