3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

3M Company

Mar 03, 2026, 10:15 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. William Brown, Chairman and CEO will speak at 8:10 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:
[email protected]

