3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable June 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of March 31, 2024, 3M had 553,361,257 common shares outstanding and 59,380 shareholders of record.

