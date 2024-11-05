3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2024.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, 3M had 544,558,607 common shares outstanding and 57,636 shareholders of record.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow 
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

