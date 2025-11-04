3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

3M Company

Nov 04, 2025, 16:15 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov., 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Company Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 14, 2025.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow 
612-202-2449
or 
Eric Herron
651-233-0043

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

3M Delivers Strong Third-Quarter Results; Increases Full-Year Margin and EPS Guidance

3M Delivers Strong Third-Quarter Results; Increases Full-Year Margin and EPS Guidance

3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported third-quarter 2025 results. "I am very pleased with our teams' focus on reinvigorating organic top-line growth and...
13-year-old from California named America's Top Young Scientist for inventing innovative fall detection home safety system

13-year-old from California named America's Top Young Scientist for inventing innovative fall detection home safety system

3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) named Kevin Tang, an 8th grader at Cedarlane Academy of the Hacienda La Puente Unified School...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics