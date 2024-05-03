3M expands facility in Valley, Nebraska

$67 million investment will create about 40 new jobs

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 90,000-square-foot expansion at 3M's facility in Valley, Nebraska, will increase the plant's manufacturing capacity and add new jobs to the community.

The $67 million investment includes new production lines, equipment and a warehouse, and will help 3M more quickly meet customer demand for the company's personal safety products. The expansion of the plant is expected to create about 40 new jobs.

A new 90,000-square-foot expansion at 3M’s facility in Valley, Nebraska, will increase the plant’s manufacturing capacity and add new jobs to the community. The $67 million investment includes new production lines, equipment and a warehouse, and will help 3M more quickly meet customer demand for the company’s personal safety products. The expansion of the plant is expected to create about 40 new jobs.

"3M has been a part of Valley and the greater Omaha business community for 45 years," said Matt Huset, plant director at 3M's Valley plant. "We're proud of the role we play in Nebraska's success and pleased that we could work with state officials to make this expansion happen."

The expansion will create additional manufacturing capacity for 3M's reusable respirators and PELTOR™ hearing protection products.

"From respiratory and hearing protection to welding safety and medical products, 3M Valley is integral to manufacturing the solutions that help protect people worldwide," said Chris Goralski, president of 3M Safety and Industrial. "These products help make a difference during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, or for workers on the job across the industries we serve, and in daily life. The investments we're making in Valley will help give us the capacity we need to meet the growing demand for these solutions today and into the future."

To help make the expansion happen, 3M partnered with the state of Nebraska through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in Nebraska by creating jobs and growing the state and its economy.

"Congratulations to 3M on a successful expansion in Valley," said K.C. Belitz, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. "In addition to offering great career opportunities, 3M generously contributes to the community. The Department has enjoyed working alongside company leaders to support 3M's growth in the Good Life. Nebraska boasts a world-class workforce and supportive business climate that make it highly attractive for companies to invest in our state."

3M has operated its facility in Valley since 1979 and the company is celebrating 45 years in the community this year. Over that time, 3M has supported agencies that help improve the lives of people in the area and has encouraged 3Mers to volunteer and give back to their communities. 3M employees in Valley are active and invested in community initiatives, including serving on advisory boards for the Twin Rivers YMCA and other area non-profits.

To learn more about careers at 3M and its manufacturing facilities, visit 3m.com/careers, and search for jobs in "Valley, NE."

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

SOURCE 3M Company